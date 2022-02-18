Rim Country residents can no longer buy air ambulance memberships to cover the cost of a medical helicopter flight to Phoenix, with air ambulance company PHI no longer stationed at the Payson hospital.
However, two air ambulance companies continue to serve the region.
Banner Air has reported hundreds of flights since it started offering its own service in July 2021 from Banner Payson Medical Center, while Native Air continues to provide service from its base at Payson Airport.
PHI left Rim Country a month before Banner Air started flying. PHI had offered what amounted to an air ambulance insurance program, with people paying a monthly premium that would cover the cost of transport in the case of an emergency.
However, most air medical services do not offer memberships.
“In the state, there are 10 helicopter ambulance services. Only two offer memberships,” said Banner Air CEO Richard Swedbergh.
However, Banner Air has vowed to work with patients and insurance companies to avoid giant medical bills, which remain the leading cause of bankruptcies in the U.S.
Banner Air says it will work with all the insurance plans in the region to ensure people’s bills are covered, even if it doesn’t offer an air transport insurance plan.
“We don’t want anybody’s care delayed because of health care,” he said.
Since launching, Banner Air has flown 900 times in seven months.
Swedbergh sat down with the Roundup to discuss what the lack of a membership program means for Rim Country residents.
Currently, the company is in negotiations with medical insurance companies such as Blue Cross/Blue Shield and Cigna, so medical flights are charged an in-network price.
A new federal law will reduce the problem of “surprise medical bills” when someone is transported by a “non-network” air ambulance or receives “out of network” bills after treatment in an “in network” hospital.
“We have no ability to function by collecting money out of the pockets of individuals,” said Swedbergh.
But even if a patient has no insurance or lives paycheck to paycheck, Banner Air and the hospital have a program to relieve the financial pressure of medical bills.
“Effectively, Banner has a charity policy and discount policy as a practice. Discounts and reductions are for any bills,” said Swedbergh. “The general disposition (is) we do not squeeze them to pay.”
In addition, many financially strapped or uninsured patients qualify for Medicaid (in Arizona called ACCCHS), which will even step in when someone’s facing an overwhelming bill.
Swedbergh said Banner Air took its time deciding to not offer memberships.
“If you are a company, why would you have a membership? They are not in it to make money or save money, they do it to create a fervor and loyalty. Patients think because I have this card in my wallet I have to insist on this service,” he said.
Now that the No Surprise Medical Bill Act has gone into effect, air ambulance services may not charge out-of-network prices to patients going to an in-network hospital.
For Banner Air, that means it must work for payment through insurance companies and accept what they will pay.
That means a patient with insurance should only have to pay the deductibles and out-of-pocket expenses an insurance company charges on its plan.
Some medical insurance holders have deductibles of $4,000 for an individual and $12,000 for the family. Once those deductibles are met, the patients still must pay 20% of the bill until they hit the maximum out-of-pocket ceiling. That can easily leave the patient on the hook for most of a $20,000 or $30,000 air ambulance charge.
