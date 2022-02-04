With Omicron running rampant and rapid tests scarce, it’s a challenge to diagnose whether that runny nose and sore throat are COVID or not.
To help, Banner Health has created an online coronavirus symptom checker that narrows down what’s going on, since COVID has a slew of symptoms that easily confuse. Yet it’s critical to recognize when a patient needs help. Local physicians have monoclonal antibody and anti-viral treatments available to help at-risk patients, but a patient must get them within a week of showing symptoms. Once a patient has had symptoms for more than 10 days, the only help the medical system can provide is relief for organ support.
The earlier strains of COVID, the original and Delta, attacked the lungs. Now, stories of Omicron attacking childrens’ hearts, some as young as three years old, have surfaced on social media.
To figure out whether to pick up the phone and dial the doctor’s office or 911, the link for the Banner symptom checker is: www.bannerhealth.com/patients/symptom-checker.
Or find it by Google search Banner COVID symptom checker.
The online tool feels like talking to a doctor – although a window pops up to clarify this website is not intended to take the place of a doctor, it is only to advise on whether to push for a test, an appointment or treatment.
Banner’s online symptom checker will walk the patient through a series of questions, starting with a list of classic COVID symptoms: loss of smell, sore throat, cough, altered or lost sense of taste, fever, muscle aches, or difficulty getting enough air. The options also offer the choice of none of the above because “while those are the most common symptoms associated with coronavirus, there are others to consider, too,” according to the site.
Generic questions follow, such as, are you asking for yourself or another? Male or female? Age? Or if the patient would like to know about nearby resources.
If the patient claims to have one of the coronavirus symptoms such as cough, the site will walk them through a list of questions to determine if that cough could mean they’re suffering a stroke, pneumonia, or COVID.
Once the symptom is close enough to COVID, the site advises the patient to seek care immediately.
Even if a toddler has symptoms, remaining in contact with a primary care physician will alert medical staff when things worsen and the patient needs treatment.
But if the patient suffers from a runny nose, the site will ask how long that’s been going on or if there are symptoms of allergies such as mucus running down the back of the throat. The site will continue to ask detailed questions until it determines, “based on current CDC guidelines and the symptoms you’ve described today, the likelihood of a serious coronavirus infection needing immediate medical care is low.”
The site will always ask if the patient will consider seeing a professional.
At all times, Banner seeks to remind the patient this website does not have the final or best answer for the patient, but it can help guide the patients on how to seek help.
It’s a valuable tool as COVID has remained an issue for two years, causing shutdowns and supply chain disruption, while showing no signs of slowing down evolving into different variants. Knowing when to seek treatment can mean the difference between life and death.
