Work continues to improve Rumsey Park.
Crews are laying concrete for a new basketball court and converting a tennis court into four pickleball courts.
“This project will triple our number of pickleball courts and better fill the current “racket sports” niche for all our residents and visitors,” said Nelson Beck, Payson parks operations manager.
Two pickleball courts were added to Rumsey in 2015 and were instantly popular. The council heard from residents that there was a need for more courts and instead of building a whole set, converted one of the four tennis courts.
The council didn’t forget about the tennis players. All the tennis courts will get a new acrylic coating and striping.
North of the tennis courts, a basketball court is getting some badly needed TLC.
The old asphalt court, full of cracks and divots, is being replaced with a “post-tensioned concrete base with the same great acrylic sports coatings that we have used on all the sports courts in the past,” Beck said.
“This will make a much more consistent, crack free basketball surface that should last for many years into the future,” he added.
The town hopes to pour concrete for the basketball court next week, pending weather or supply delays.
The tennis courts should get a new coating in May.
“As far as these upgrades — to have adequate and safe playing surfaces and facilities in good condition can only serve to improve our park; not only aesthetically, but also in the service and experience of the public,” said Courtney Spawn, Payson Parks and Recreation director.
