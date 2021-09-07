The thought keeps Josh Beck up at night: How will the COVID virus mutate next?
And what will happen when the hospitals fill up?
“There’s a pretty universal consensus that we will have a breakthrough that will require a new vaccine,” said Beck, Gila County’s manager of its COVID response.
With the Delta strain causing a new surge in cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the U.S., the World Health Organization just announced a new variant, Mu.
“Information about it just came out today. It has popped up in 30 other countries,” said Michael O’Driscoll, director of Gila County’s Health and Emergency Management Department on Sept. 1. Early results suggest it may not spread faster than Delta among the unvaccinated — but it might pose a greater challenge for the vaccinated.
The two, like so many other county health managers, have run up against a wall in their efforts to protect the community against COVID infections, hospitalizations and deaths.
Vaccination rates have stagnated — especially in Gila County. Despite the big increase in cases, online misinformation, politicization of the pandemic and distrust of science, doctors and public health officials have made a dismaying number of Americans reluctant to get shots in arms.
The number of people getting shots had dwindled to fewer than 10 per week before fears of the Delta variant pushed the average back up to about 100, said O’Driscoll. Even at that rate — it would take five years to reach all the unvaccinated people in the county.
So far, 55% of Arizona’s population has been fully vaccinated — including just 54% of Gila County’s population for all ages, according to the state department of health services. Epidemiologists say that if perhaps 80% or 90% of the population either gets vaccinated or acquires immunity by recovering from an infection, the virus may no longer spread.
But in the meantime, the country will be buffeted by one variant after another — each better at spreading and perhaps washing away the protection of the vaccines.
Banner Payson Medical Center CEO Hoyt Skabelund says vaccinations have reduced avoidable serious illness, which helps us to continue to serve patients who need ICU beds, such as stroke or heart attack victims while still absorbing an influx of COVID patients.
“ICU beds across the state are at 90% capacity,” said Skabelund.
But the 30 Banner hospitals spread out across six states just released COVID statistics for the current surge.
The unvaccinated make up more than 90% of the COVID patients in Banner hospitals. In the United States and worldwide the Delta variant is responsible for 99.1% of the COVID cases. The age range has shifted to the 20- to 65-year-old category. During the last surge in January, COVID hospitalizations tilted toward the 65 and older demographic. This time it’s younger — partly because vaccination rates are much higher among the elderly.
The Delta variant of COVID-19 is striking the unvaccinated, including younger people. Once COVID-19 vaccines became available earlier this year, there was an emphasis on getting older people who are most vulnerable vaccinated. Not surprisingly, fewer people in younger age groups got vaccinated and those age brackets are now getting hit harder with the Delta variant. The percentage of Banner’s pediatric and younger adult patients under 20 years in age has grown from 1.6% to 3.0% in recent months, and the percentage of older adults is decreasing.
“In July, Banner hospitals had 174 pediatric COVID patients. In August, we had 417,” said Skabelund. Delta “has not absorbed all of our capacity yet, but it’s beginning to once again strain hospital resources across the state. The best defense for everyone ages 12 and older is to get vaccinated.”
That’s worrisome since only 9% of Gila County residents under 20 have received even a single shot of the vaccine. That compares to a statewide average of 20%. Some 71% of Gila County residents older than 65 have gotten a shot. That sounds good — but it compares to a statewide average of 90%.
The emergence of new strains means the stalled vaccination campaign could have grave consequences.
So far, not much is known about Mu, but laboratory evidence suggests this mutation might better evade the protection provided by the current vaccines. First detected in Colombia in January, Mu accounts for 39% of that country’s cases.
This doesn’t surprise Beck. Viruses want to live and reproduce, but they don’t want to kill the host.
“As long as it doesn’t kill the majority of the host population, it doesn’t see it as a loss,” said Beck. “(But) it doesn’t have a problem wiping out a large part of the population.”
He wonders how high a death rate people will tolerate before they decide their immune systems need a boost from a vaccine that has proven safe and highly effective in both clinical trials and in the field administered to hundreds of millions of people.
O’Driscoll has an idea what would help get people on board.
“The issue we have here is at the federal level,” he said. “What is our goal for COVID? We have an inconsistent message on the federal level. There is no message out there.”
He’s disappointed the current administration focused their early outreach efforts on their base instead of reaching out to all U.S. citizens.
“You are dealing with the same players,” said O’Driscoll. “Half the people of this country don’t trust the government … You gotta get new players in here that people around the country will trust.”
Beck also wishes he had better data to help the public assess the risk.
“Try finding the death rate for a 35-year-old,” he said.
The death rate would help Beck understand the risk to different demographics. It can also show if COVID has evolved into a deadlier variant.
Other viruses have had much higher death rates. The Ebola virus killed 40% of those infected. The MERS virus in 2012 — a close relative of the COVID virus — killed 34%. So far, COVID’s death rate in people with a positive test has come out at about 2.2%. However, it spreads far more easily than those other, more lethal viruses.
As a result, the MERS virus killed a few hundred — and COVID has so far killed 4.5 million worldwide.
If the death rate for COVID remains at 2%, that works out to a potential death toll of more than 6 million in the U.S. and far more worldwide.
“What’s too much? Will people say an 11% death rate — this is too much? Where is humanity’s level of loss acceptable?” asked Beck.
