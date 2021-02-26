The soon to open Rim Country BBQ on Main Street held a branding party on Feb. 20.
No, it wasn’t a party to launch a marketing brand, instead it was a party to actually brand the new outdoor bar of the restaurant.
Rim Country BBQ, 202 W. Main St., has set up shop in the old Journigan House on Main Street across from the Sawmill Theatres. The restaurant has several rooms and a large outdoor patio where live music will play after the restaurant opens in mid-March, if all goes right.
Owners Robert and Debi Santoro invited local ranchers on Feb. 20 to sample smoked meats including brisket from the local Lyman Ranch prepared by Steve Wilson, the restaurant’s grill master, said April Oswalt, the bar manager.
It’s another outlet for locally produced and sold foods in Rim Country.
Oswalt said the event mushroomed into serving between 400-500 people after Miller suggested, “Why don’t we do a sample tasting as well?”
He whipped up batches of Lyman brisket, pulled pork and pork ribs.
“This was an event ... to show support for the products they use in the restaurant from the beef industry,” said Cassie Lyman.
She and her family attended, tried the perfectly smoked meat, met other BBQ lovers and burned their brands into the bar.
“Farming and ranching is vital to the restaurant industry,” said Oswalt.
Oswalt said the restaurant will feature Lyman beef for its weekend specials — prime rib and beef ribs.
Oswalt then said the owners will not only reach out to Lyman Ranches for product but will also carry Hannah and Hooch whiskey. Oswalt plans on creating her own “New Fashioned” drink out of the black cherry locally distributed spirit.
For more information about Rim Country BBQ events, see their Facebook page.
