It is a comeback year for Pine-Strawberry, and the Strawberry Patchers are hoping you will be a part of their Comeback Quilt Show.
Friday and Saturday, June 10 and 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. the Strawberry Patchers will host their annual quilt show and competition at the Community Center in Pine. $5 admission gets you a chance to win a Baby Lock sewing machine valued at $1,400.
On Friday, you can also vote on your favorite quilt. This is a people’s choice show, so get over there and vote. If you bring one can of food to donate to the Pine-Strawberry Food Bank, you will be entered to win a lap quilt. Each $5 admission provides $1 to the food bank as well.
During the quilt show, there will also be a vendor mall, free demonstrations, bake sale, door prizes, hourly drawings and raffles and, of course, a Strawberry Patchers country store with handcrafted items for sale. There will also be a knife and scissor sharpening vendor on sight. Bring – just don’t run with – your knives and scissors.
The money raised by this show and any Patchers’ event goes to the comfort quilt donation. These ladies make quilts and other assorted quilted items all year long. Some items are for sale, some items are quilts that go to shows to be judged as the works of art that they are, but the bulk of their collecting work – the stitches that bind us all – are comfort quilts that go to those in need.
Who is in need? A child in a late night car accident. A cancer patient just finding out their diagnosis. A woman newly widowed after 40 years. These are just a few examples of the individuals who have been gifted a quilt, in hopes that in that dark moment it provides comfort. Bringing comfort is the goal of the Strawberry Patchers, to bring comfort to their community while sharing their passion as a group.
The Patchers meet monthly in the activity room at the community center. Members take the time to haul sewing machines, ironing board and yards of material into Pine to spend a few precious hours in what used to be called a quilting bee. Ladies of all rank and file have been gathering for hundreds of years to bring scraps of cloth together to bring comfort and warmth to a person, couple or family.
“We get about 15 on a regular sew day,” said member Kris Lovetro. The ladies work on service projects like the comfort quilts or even the dog bandanas – a hot new item that will absolutely be available at this show. All funds raised will go back in to the community via donations from the Patchers or into the comfort quilts.
