After just two weeks, their beards are just starting to come in for the D squad who includes, (from left to right) Ofc. Kyle Bathke, Ofc. Zak Buzzard, Sgt. Michael Hansen, and Ofc. Luke Barr. Officers are growing out their beards as part of an annual fundrasier.
B Squad (from left to right) — Sgt. Mike McAnerny, Ofc. Geoff Gomez, Ofc. Laanden Marlowe, Ofc. Jeff Dean, and Ofc. Austin Stuhmer.
PPD
The officers of the Payson Police Department are once again growing out their beards to help raise money for a family dealing with a cancer diagnosis.
Now in its sixth year, the annual Beards on Patrol has become a point of pride for the police department as they raise money throughout the month of November.
Last year, they raised more than $8,000 for Arthur Decker, who has chronic lymphatic leukemia.
This year, the money will go towards Josh Gonzalez.
Gonzalez, just a few months ago, was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer. Doctors discovered the cancer when Gonzalez went in complaining of intestinal issues that he thought were appendix related.
“When he went to the doctor, he was told he had cancer. Since finding out, he has not been able to work full-time and has been undergoing numerous surgeries and chemo,” according to the Payson Police Department release. “He currently works part-time when he can to try and support his family, but is unable to work during his chemo weeks.”
Gonzalez works in the flooring business and before that, was a chef. He even worked a number of years at the 260 Cafe with his wife Tracy, who still servers there on the weekends. During the week, she is a kindergarten teacher at Payson Elementary School. They have two children.
Officers start the month of November clean-shaven, but grow out their beards throughout the month. Every week, you can visit the PPD Facebook page to see pictures of officers and the progress of their beards.
“You can show your support for Josh and his family, and “vote” for the officer with the best beard by donating to the Payson Police Department.”
Donations can be delivered to the Payson Police Department, or mailed to the Town of Payson, Attn: Police Department, 303 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson, AZ 85541
Make sure that you include the name of the officer you’re voting for with your donation. At the end of the month, the donations will be totaled up and they will give the officer who raised the most money the title of Best Beard.
