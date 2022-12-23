The officers, their beards, and Joshua Gonzales (center lavender shirt), at the Dec. 12

The officers, their beards, and Joshua Gonzalez, at the Dec. 12 ceremony giving $9,050 toward anything Gonzalez needs to fight his stage 4 colon cancer. Gonzalez is known to many for his cooking at the 260 Cafe. He has two primary grade-school children and a wife who teaches kindergarten. He has surgery planned for February and plans to return to cook for the department to say thank you for their support.

Payson Police Sgt. Michael McAnerney knew exactly who needed the Beards on Patrol donation this year, Joshua Gonzalez.

“He has stage 4 colon cancer, a wife who is a kindergarten teacher, and two primary school-aged children,” he said.

