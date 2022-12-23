Payson Police Sgt. Michael McAnerney knew exactly who needed the Beards on Patrol donation this year, Joshua Gonzalez.
“He has stage 4 colon cancer, a wife who is a kindergarten teacher, and two primary school-aged children,” he said.
But more than that, McAnerney knew Gonzalez.
“He used to cook for the 260 Café,” he said. “He’s from Hawaii — that’s why he’s doing the hang loose sign in the picture.”
McAnerney and the Payson Police Department donated $9,050 to help Gonzalez and his family defray out-of-pocket costs, like gas and lodging, for his family when he goes in for surgery and treatments. They held a ceremony at the police department Dec. 12 after spending months growing out beards and collecting pledges to sponsor a beard.
Each year Payson police officers volunteer — and are given permission — to grow out their beards as a fundraiser. Locally, this event is known as Beards on Patrol, but nationally, the fundraiser is called No-Shave November. Each department that participates raises money for a local community member who struggles to pay for those costs necessary to fight the cancer, but insurance won’t pay.
McAnerney said Gonzalez “was nominated by Officer Bogatko. He is one of our S.R.O.s (school resource officers).”
The Bogatko and Gonzalez families have children in school together, said McAnerney and Gonzalez is in his mid-30s. He didn’t think much about his stomach pains until he got it checked out and got the bad news.
“He has surgery in February,” said McAnerney.
Gonzalez has faith he will come through. McAnerney said the Sysco food service has donated a bunch of food to the Gonzalez family. Gonzalez told the department he plans on coming back in the spring after surgery to feed the officers.
McAnerney said the donations from local businesses really pushed donations over the top.
“The mom and pop stores, they really stepped up,” he said.
Roadrunner Rubbish and Chili’s gave almost $5,000 between the two of them.
“Chili’s opened up a night for us to be bussers,” said McAnerney. “Between the tips and money we got from them, we got a little over $2,000.”
Danziezen Diary had a shake day and donated all proceeds raised by the police shake makers to Beards on Patrol.
“Rim Country Accounting always calls me and says, ‘Hey ... we owe you money,’” said McAnerney. “They happily donated.”
But McAnerney didn’t discount all the individuals who donated, especially Bogatko family and friends.
“He really did a lot,” said McAnerney.
In fact, the recipient of last year’s Beard donation, throat cancer survivor Rob Decker, donated to this year’s effort.
The program warms McAnerney’s heart. He loves bringing together businesses and individuals to help patients he often sees years later in line at Walmart.
“Here in Payson, we are different. We are community police,” he said.
