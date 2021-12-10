When School Resource Officer Keven Rush walked into the Payson Police Department’s training room Tuesday, all eyes zoomed in on his neon green and pink beard.
“I promise, I’ll tell you the story later,” he said, hurrying to the back of the room.
Waiting with full beards still intact were Payson Police Chief Ron Tischer and more than a dozen police officers. They, along with support staff and Sgt. Dennis Newman from the Gila County Sheriff’s Office came to support Arthur Decker, this year’s Beards on Patrol recipient.
For the month of November, officers grew their beards to raise funds. Their efforts fetched $8,165, all of which will go toward helping Decker with the many unforeseen costs associated with cancer treatment.
Decker struggles with chronic lymphatic leukemia. The department had a front-row seat to his cancer battle as he both worked and volunteered in local law enforcement.
Arthur and Christine Decker, married for 63 years, moved to Payson in 2006. Arthur worked as a detention officer for the sheriff’s office. After 10 years, he retired, then promptly started volunteering with the sheriff’s posse.
A recent doctor’s visit found a swollen lymph node on his throat that led doctors to a tumor on his tongue.
He had 35 days of radiation.
Christine credits how well he’s doing with the early detection of the swollen nodes and the “wonderful people who live here.”
No-Shave November has been a tradition for many years, but in 2009 the Chicago-based Hill family decided to reinvent the activity to raise money for charity. This project held special meaning to the eight Hill children after their father, Matthew Hill, passed away from colon cancer in November 2007, according to the No-Shave November website.
The idea for Payson’s Beards on Patrol fundraiser started as a way to raise awareness of cancer victims. Normally, police officers have clean-shaven faces. For one month, local law enforcement officers participate in No-Shave November, allowing their facial hair to grow.
The officers have found it’s quite the conversation starter.
In Payson, the police department created a fundraiser to go along with No-Shave November and call it Beards on Patrol. As each participating officer grows a beard, they seek donations. This year, Sgt. Michael McAnerny’s sleek black beard brought in the top dollar total of $3,225.
After shaking hands with Officer Nick Bogatko, this year’s coordinator, everyone turned to Rush for his beard story.
He explained Payson High School had students support Rush by dropping off spare change. The class that raised the most money got to dye the SRO’s beard.
“They raised $350 in a week,” said Rush.
The student government class raised the most money and so dyed Rush’s beard shortly before the ceremony. After telling the story, Rush assured everyone he would shave it off that night.
Newman, who runs the posse for the Gila County Sheriff’s Office, grabbed a photo with Arthur before the ceremony broke up.
He said Arthur “is the reason I get up in the morning. If he can do it all without complaining, what do I have to complain about?”
Notable donors included Rim Country Accounting, Lowery’s Window and Door, Keith Family Flooring, Payson Tire, Roadrunner Rubbish, Pizza Factory, Garth Linkey PLLC (former Payson police officer) and Walmart.
(1) comment
Great charity project. Just wondering how nearly 20 Payson town staff persons - and we presume non staff personnel including those behind the camera - can be within six inches of each other safely, the Mayor and Council members can attend large meetings of over 400, Parks and Recs personnel can attend Bocce Court ceremonies, town staff attend multiple other public appearances ALL WITHOUT MASKS, yet the public is not allowed to attend Town Council or Commission meetings for "the safety of the staff".
Again, I appreciate the spirit of charity, now we need to follow the Open Meeting Law. The excuse is documented as an excuse. STOP THE CHARADE. IT IS UNSEEMLY and probably illegal.
