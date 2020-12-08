Gus Phillips has spent his whole life in Gila County.
Born in Globe, then moving to Happy Jack to work for Southwest Forest logging and raising his family in Star Valley since 1972.
But two years ago, Gus was diagnosed with colon cancer that has since spread into his liver and lungs. The doctors tell him, it’s now Stage 4.
As if cancer weren’t enough, on Nov. 7 tragedy struck again when Gus’ grandson Cody Kermeen died after a car fell on him. The Phillips had raised Cody since he was a boy, after his mother, their daughter, died.
Gus had no idea the Payson Police Department decided to gift him until a couple of days before the Dec. 3 presentation.
“It was such a surprise,” he said.
Supported by his wife Charlsa, Gus listened with tears misting his eyes as Sergeant Michael McAnerny presented the couple with $4,600 to spend on whatever they need.
For the past five years, the Payson Police Department has allowed its officers to break the required clean-shaven look to grow a beard for the annual national event, No Shave November. Police officers across the country grow a beard during the month to raise cancer awareness.
But Payson PD decided to add local flair to the national event by raising money for a local family suffering from cancer. The officers get together to decide on who they’d like to donate to and this year the choice was easy, said McAnerny.
McAnerney credits the addition of online giving for a record setting drive.
“We had an extra $1,000 in online donations,” he said.
Payson PD knows it’s a financial burden to battle cancer. All the trips to the Valley create unforeseen costs such as gas, car repairs/maintenance, eating out, hotels and unexpected medical bills that aren’t covered by medical insurance.
“We had lots of trips through the (Bush) fire,” said Charlsa of the challenges they faced getting Gus to the Ironwood Cancer Center for treatments this year.
The fire required them to take the long road through Camp Verde three times, then spend countless hours waiting in traffic jams once the highway opened again for road repairs.
Charlsa said Gus has already gone through chemotherapy and two rounds of radiation.
“They would like him to do another round of chemo,” she said.
But Gus has decided he’ll take the holiday off from fighting cancer to enjoy his family.
“I love getting up early and having my coffee,” he said.
He said he’ll go back to fighting in January.
“He is amazing, he has been so brave,” said Charlsa.
They said they can’t thank the community and the Payson Police Department enough for this unexpected and most helpful gift.
“In Rim Country, your neighbors are not just neighbors, they are family,” said Charlsa.
