The Beeline Bus is still buzzing.
If you haven’t checked out the public transit service, consider taking it for a spin. There are bus stop locations throughout Payson, Star Valley and Mesa del Caballo.
Since launched in October 2018, ridership has been growing.
The COVID-19 pandemic took its toll on the service, noted Payson Town Manager Troy Smith in his monthly report.
“Until a month ago, there was a three-person limit on the number of riders on the bus at any one time,” he writes in the July 21 report. “The bus is now back to full capacity (nine riders).”
While they have suspended Saturday routes since December 2020, there have been requests to restart that service.
The Senior Center has hired a driver for the route, and it is anticipated that the Saturday route will restart sometime in August.
When you look at ridership, it has steadily been increasing monthly, pandemic excluded.
There were 3,422 riders from October 2018 to September 2019 and 3,989 riders for that same period the next year. So far for 2020/2021, there have been 2,265 rides given.
The Beeline Bus is funded through several sources including the CARES Act.
“Though the Town of Payson agrees to fund up to $25,000 for the service annually, the Beeline Bus has not billed any of their cooperative funding partners since CARES Act funds were received in early 2020,” Smith said.
Advertising on the buses also helps fund operations.
“This vital financing tool was impacted by the pandemic as well. Businesses were apprehensive about the unknowns, but advertising is now springing back,” he said.
For more information on advertising on the buses, call 928-978-9645 or visit BeelineBus.info.
