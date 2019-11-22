Town workers continued a tradition going back some three decades Monday, hanging holiday lights along the Beeline Highway and State Route 260.
Wes Chapman, Thad Leiting and Houston Tatum used a bucket truck to hang lighted bells, snowflakes, candles, trees and candy canes from the street lights.
Town of Payson Streets Operations Manager Tim Ryden said there were several others involved who helped deliver the decorations for hanging and/or helped out with traffic control including Angie Lucchesi, Shawn Price, Brandon Moore and Leroy Johnson.
The large sequoia tree near McDonald’s was decorated with lights by Teddy Tomerlin and Larry Perna this week as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!