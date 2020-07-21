Rim Country increasingly relies on the internet for business, education and entertainment, especially during the stay-at-home orders.
But the lack of readily accessible repair crews after hours can prolong outages for hours, according to industry insiders.
Service held when Gov. Doug Ducey shut down schools and ordered most workers to stay home — shifting both education and many jobs online.
But the threat of a prolonged outage chitters — like a squirrel in a tree.
In mid-March, right before Rim Country broadband turned into a pandemic lifeline, the area suffered yet another outage.
This one lasted only a couple of hours, according to Michael Day of Pointe Wireless, who monitors Rim Country’s outages.
“We’ve had outages of at most 16 hours,” said Day.
He blames bad maps and construction for the disruptions and delays in restoring service.
One of the biggest problems lies in the need for an up to four-hour delay in getting repair technicians to even start looking for the problem if the break occurs after hours.
But that’s just par for the course in a rural area, said Day.
“People in Rim Country should be patient,” said Day.
Former Rim Country CenturyLink technician Ty Lewis offered some behind-the-scenes explanations based on 20 years in the telecom industry.
“I got hired with U.S. West in 1994 as a way to provide for my family ... I loved computers and electronics and that expanded thanks to training involved with the phone company,” he said.
After leaving the phone company, he hired on with CenturyLink.
Lewis has since semi-retired, leaving CenturyLink with three technicians in the area.
Lewis noted that CenturyLink relies on cellphones to deploy repair technicians, but cellphones rarely work during an outage. Technicians “just have to figure it out for themselves if they are working that day,” said Lewis, “they are good at that.”
If broadband goes out before 7 a.m. or after 3:30 p.m., things get even more complicated.
“The number of customers affected determines the urgency of dispatching a technician,” said Lewis.
After hours, technicians come from either Phoenix or Cottonwood. It can take four hours for the out-of-area technician to arrive and start looking for the location of the damage.
“With fiber, there are many tools that find trouble,” said Lewis.
For instance, the optical time domain reflectometer or OTDR tests the integrity of fiber optic cables and pinpointing the problem area.
“Then based on the footage or miles on that too, the field technician has to go drive and look for the trouble,” said Lewis. “If not found with their eyes, then they have to find a location to retest in the field to shorten the testing length to get a better reading on the OTDR.”
Squirrels cause many broadband outage problems.
“The disbelief of Rim Country and this truth is my biggest pet peeve,” said Lewis.
It’s also Day’s biggest beef, too.
“Squirrel damage is a big problem in our nation,” said Day.
The two say squirrels and other wildlife “chew on the cable for whatever reason.”
The squirrels expose the fiber, then rain and snow do the rest. The resulting rust and corrosion of the fiber/copper cables weakens the cables so they can break when the wind blows.
Once crews find the damage, repairs go quickly.
“Sometimes there are enough fibers in the same sheath (cable) to allow a repair in minutes/hour,” said Lewis, “but when a section needs replaced, then it’s a matter of supply on hand or shipping time.”
CenturyLink’s management must then decide whether to send more resources, generally based on the number of customers affected. Lewis observed, “to have a crew here in Payson that could fix a fiber outage at anytime would not be cost effective.”
Both he and Day agree on one way to protect cables — at least from squirrels.
“You are forbidden to feed the wildlife if it attracts other wildlife, in particular ground squirrels,” said Day.
Ground squirrels cause the damage to wires, not tree squirrels, according to Day.
“I have found no squirrel-caused damage in areas where humans and the feeding of them are less likely to be,” said Lewis.
CenturyLink did not respond to email requests for comment.
