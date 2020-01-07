Just after the New Year holiday, park visitors were treated to a visit from a beloved bird.
Bernie, a bald eagle, returned to the lakes at Green Valley Park Thursday to feast. It was the first time followers had seen him in the area since Sept. 28, said DJ Craig, who lives near the park and tracks many of the birds that frequent the area.
“Many of us had just about given up hope of seeing him and his swagger again,” he said.
Craig said he spotted Bernie sitting atop a telephone pole near the Payson Golf Course. Bernie then headed to the park, “where he delighted passersby from his customary perch in the south-side willow tree next to the big lake.”
Craig caught a picture of Bernie as he hauled off a trout from the lake.
In the winter, bald eagles migrate from the north to habitats throughout Arizona. Large numbers are common at lakes and rivers along the Mogollon Rim and east throughout the White Mountains, according to the Southwestern Bald Eagle Management Committee.
The committee — a coalition of the Arizona Game and Fish Department and 25 government agencies, private organizations and Native American tribes — monitors the number of eagles in the state and runs the Bald Eagle Nestwatch Program.
The breeding season for bald eagles in Arizona runs from December through June, although eagle pairs at higher elevations nest later than those in the rest of the state.
During the 2018 breeding season, a record 87 young hatched, according the Arizona Game and Fish Department’s annual survey.
Arizona’s bald eagle populations have increased since 1978, when 11 pairs were counted within the state and the species was listed as endangered. Today there are an estimated 69 adult breeding pairs.
