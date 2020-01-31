Come out Monday night to the Mazatzal Hotel and Casino to see who takes home the coveted Best of the Rim awards as the winners in the Payson Roundup’s annual reader poll are revealed.
There are 143 categories in this year’s Best of, ranging from best mechanic to dentist, waiter, council member to who has the best dessert, ribs and spaghetti dinner.
The overall best businesses in Star Valley, Pine-Strawberry and Payson will be crowned. And new this year, the best businessperson includes a male and female winner along with an overall best businessperson in Rim Country.
Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with the two-hour program kicking off at 5 p.m. The event will start with a tribute to Star Valley Mayor Ronnie McDaniel, who passed away last year.
Arrive early for a seat in the general seating area with, for the first time, nearly 60 tables already reserved by businesses.
To make room, the appetizer tables will be in the old Cedar Ridge Restaurant, next to the main event hall at the casino.
Stick around to the end for $1,500 worth of giveaways and later, a DJ will set up in the Apache Spirits Lounge in the casino for those wanting to celebrate their victory.
