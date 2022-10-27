Have a favorite business or business owner you want to honor? Now is the time to voice your choice in the Payson Roundup’s annual readers’ poll.
The 28th annual Best of the Rim contest kicks off Nov. 1 with the voting window open through Dec. 19.
Cast your vote at payson.com.
And for the first time in several years, the Roundup will again host an in-person awards ceremony honoring the winners at the Mazatzal Hotel and Casino. This year’s celebratory event will be Friday, Feb. 3 at the Mazatzal ballroom. Doors open at 3 p.m. and the event starts around 4 p.m.
There are 113 categories in this year’s contest, including best restaurant and bar, best antique store, best real estate agency, best trash service and cell service. New categories this year include best business in Tonto Basin and best winery/brewery.
During the 49-day window vote for the local store, restaurant, business or person you feel should hold the Best of title. Voting for the Best of is a great way to support your favorite businesses and professionals. Voting is limited to once per day, per IP address.
Businesses can sponsor their listing to bring extra attention to it, but advertising is not required for a business to win. If you would like to upgrade your listing for this year’s contest, call 928-474-5251.
Winners will be revealed in a February issue of the Payson Roundup, in a special Best of magazine, on payson.com and on the Roundup’s Facebook page.
“We run this contest to rally the community to support local businesses and celebrate owners going above and beyond, especially during these hard times,” said Roundup General Manager Ann Fowler.
To upgrade your listing, contact radame@payson.com.
Contact the editor at abechman@payson.com
Editor
Covers breaking news, cops, fire and outdoor recreation.
