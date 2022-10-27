Best of the Rim 2019

The winners in the Roundup’s annual Best of the Rim will be announced live again at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino in February.

 2019 file photo

Have a favorite business or business owner you want to honor? Now is the time to voice your choice in the Payson Roundup’s annual readers’ poll.

The 28th annual Best of the Rim contest kicks off Nov. 1 with the voting window open through Dec. 19.

Contact the editor at abechman@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.