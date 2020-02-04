A record number of people came out to the Mazatzal Hotel and Casino’s ballroom Monday night to learn who would win the coveted Best of the Rim awards.
This year, some 3,000 Rim Country residents cast 280,000 votes for their favorites in 143 categories.
The Roundup will run a special section in an upcoming issue with the winners and five finalists in all categories.
The Tonto Apache Tribe’s Mazatzal Hotel & Casino once again won honors for best customer service – large business and All Stages Carpet Care for best customer service – small business.
The Old County Inn was named best business in Pine-Strawberry and owner Michael Dahling was named Best Businessperson in Pine-Strawberry.
In Star Valley, Plant Fair Nursery won for Best Business and owner Glen McCombs was named Best Businessperson in Star Valley.
Shane Keith, with Keith Family Flooring, was named Best Businessperson (male) while Realtor Wendy Larchick, with At the Rim Team Keller Williams, won honors as Rim Country’s Best Businessperson and Overall Best Business in Payson and Rim Country.
BEST ALTERNATIVE HEALTH
Back to Basics
BEST ANTIQUE SHOP
Serendipity on Main
BEST ART GALLERY
Pine Creek Canyon Studio
BEST ASSISTED LIVING FACILITY/HOME (MEDICAL)
Powell Place
BEST ATV/MOTORCYCLE STORE
4 Seasons Motorsports
BEST AUTO DETAILING
Payson Chevron/Rim Detailing and Chore Solutions
BEST AUTO GLASS
A2 Beeline Auto Glass
BEST AUTO PARTS STORE
O’Reilly’s Auto Parts
BEST AUTOMOTIVE REPAIR
Payson Tire Pros & Automotive
BEST BANK OR CREDIT UNION
Chase Bank
BEST BARBER SHOP
JJ’s Barber Shop
BEST BEAUTY & NAIL SALON
From Head to Toe Essentials Salon
BEST BIKE/CYCLERY SHOP
87 Cyclery
BEST CAR DEALERSHIP
Chapman Auto Center
BEST CAR WASH
Payson Chevron/Rim Wash
BEST CAR WRAPS/TINTING
Ironhorse Signs & Vehicle Graphics
BEST CARPET CLEANING
All Stages Carpet Care
BEST CELL PHONE STORE
Payson Wireless
BEST HOME CLEANING SERVICE
Cheaper Sweeper
BEST CLEANING & RESTORATION (COMMERCIAL/FLOOD RESTORATION)
Sunshine Cleaning & Restoration
BEST CHIROPRACTOR
My Chiropractor of Payson
BEST CLOTHING STORE
Bealls Outlet
BEST COMPUTER REPAIR SERVICE
SmartSystems, Inc.
BEST DEPARTMENT STORE
Walmart
BEST DERMATOLOGY PRACTICE
Payson Dermatology & MOHS Center
BEST ELECTRICAL COMPANY
AM Jackson Electric & RJC Electric
BEST FLORIST
Safeway
BEST FLOORING COMPANY
Dan Good Flooring
BEST FURNITURE STORE
Roud’s Fine Home Furnishings
BEST GAS/CONVENIENCE STORE
Maverik
BEST GIFT SHOP
Payson Candle Factory
BEST GROCERY STORE
Safeway
BEST GUN STORE
Rim Country Guns
BEST HARDWARE STORE
Paul’s Ace Hardware
BEST HEALTH & FITNESS CLUB
Tonto Apache Gym
BEST HEALTH FOOD/VITAMIN STORE
Back to Basics
BEST HEATING & COOLING
George Henry Plumbing, Heating & Cooling
BEST HOME IMPROVEMENT CONTRACTOR
The Home Depot
BEST HOME TV & ELECTRONICS
Walmart
BEST HOSPICE
Arizona Care Hospice & Hospice Compassus
BEST HOTEL/MOTEL/CABINS/B&B
Majestic Mountain Inn
BEST INTERNET STORE
Suddenlink
BEST JEWELRY STORE
Overman Designs
BEST LANDSCAPING & TREE SERVICE
Bob Lee & Sons Tree Service
BEST LIQUOR STORE
Payson Chevron/Rim Liquor
BEST LOCKSMITH
Rytek Security of Payson
BEST LONG-TERM CARE FACILITY (MEDICAL)
Rim Country Health
BEST MATTRESS STORE
Mattress Experts & More
BEST MEDICAL LAB
Sonora Quest Laboratories
BEST GENERAL MEDICAL PRACTICE
Banner Payson Health Care
BEST MEAT RETAILER
Safeway
BEST MUSIC STORE
Quigtone Music & Supply
BEST NONPROFIT ORGANIZATION
Time Out Shelter
BEST NURSERY & GARDEN
Plant Fair Nursery
BEST PAINT STORE
The Home Depot
BEST HOUSE & COMMERCIAL PAINTER
Sun Painting
BEST PEST CONTROL
Sexton Pest Control
BEST PET GROOMER
Furry Friends
BEST PET & FEED STORE
Tractor Supply Co.
BEST PHARMACY
Walgreens
BEST PLUMBING SERVICE
S & C Plumbing and George Henry Plumbing, Heating & Cooling
BEST PROPANE SERVICE COMPANY
Alliant Gas / Pinnacle Propane
BEST RADIO STATION
KMOG
BEST ROOFING COMPANY
Bow-Tie Roofing
BEST RV REPAIR
Mobile RV & Trailer Repair
BEST SCHOOL
Payson High School
BEST SPORTING GOODS STORE
Big 5 Sporting Goods
BEST THRIFT STORE
Time Out Thrift Store
BEST TIRE SHOP
Payson Tire Pros & Automotive
BEST WINDOWS & DOORS
The Home Depot
BEST ASIAN FOOD
Ayothaya Thai Cafe
BEST BAKERY
Bashas’
BEST BAR, TAVERN, SALOON
Buffalo Bar & Grill
BEST BREAKFAST RESTAURANT
Miss Fitz 260 Cafe
BEST CATERING
Gila Hogs
BEST CHICKEN
Native Grill & Wings
BEST COFFEE SHOP/CAFE
Dutch Bros Coffee
BEST DELI
Bashas’
BEST DESSERT
Fargo’s Steakhouse
BEST DINNER RESTAURANT
Fargo’s Steakhouse
BEST DONUTS
BoSa Donuts
BEST FAMILY RESTAURANT
Chili’s Grill & Bar
BEST FAST FOOD
Culver’s
BEST FINE DINING
Fargo’s Steakhouse
BEST FISH FRY
Diamond Point Shadows
BEST HAMBURGER RESTAURANT
Macky’s Grill
BEST HAPPY HOUR
Buffalo Bar & Grill
BEST ICE CREAM/CUSTARD
Culver’s & Dairy Queen
BEST ITALIAN RESTAURANT
Old County Inn & Pizza Factory
BEST LUNCH RESTAURANT
Macky’s Grill
BEST MARGARITA
El Rancho Mexican Food & Cantina
BEST MEXICAN RESTAURANT
La Sierra Mexican Food
BEST PIZZA
Pizza Factory
BEST RIBS
Diamond Point Shadows
BEST SALAD
Fargo’s Steakhouse
BEST SANDWICH
Macky’s Grill
BEST SPAGHETTI DINNER
Italio to Go
BEST STEAK DINNER
Fargo’s Steakhouse
BEST WINE
Fargo’s Steakhouse
BEST WINGS
Native Grill & Wings
BEST ACCOUNTANT
Lisa Taylor, Taylor Accounting & Tax Inc.
BEST ATTORNEY
Art Lloyd, Lloyd Law Group & The Dana Law Group
BEST BARBER
Annie Cerna, JJ’s Barber Shop
BEST BARTENDER
Dani Leas, El Rancho
BEST BEAUTICIAN
Juliedon Petersen, Colorz Salon
BEST DJ
DJ Craig
BEST DENTAL TECHNICIAN
Autumn Kinzer, Payson Premier Dental
BEST DENTIST
Dr. Kristin Wade, Payson Premier Dental
BEST DOCTOR
Dr. David Cluff, Banner Health
BEST EYE DOCTOR
Dr. Troy Ford, Payson Eye Care
BEST FINANCIAL ADVISER
Kevin Dick, Kevin Dick Investment Management Group
BEST FRONT DESK CUSTOMER SERVICE PERSON
Monica Savage, Payson Fire Department
BEST HANDYMAN
Jimmy Carson, Jimmy’s All Trades
BEST INSURANCE AGENT
Scott Crabdree, Crabdree & Shepherd Insurance
BEST LOCAL MUSIC BAND
Junction 87
BEST MASSAGE THERAPIST
Kyrie Brown, A Rejuvenating Massage
BEST NAIL TECHNICIAN
Kaylee Cobb, From Head to Toe Essentials Salon and Spa
BEST NURSE OR NURSE PRACTITIONER
Deborah Nichols, High Country Family Care
BEST PHOTOGRAPHER
Craig Miller, DJ Craig Weddings & Parties
BEST PLUMBER
S & C Plumbing
BEST PHLEBOTOMIST
Rita Regalado, IMS/LabCorp
BEST QUILTER
Gina Perkes-Tidwell, The Copper Needle
BEST RADIO PERSONALITY
Chris Higgins, KRIM
BEST REAL ESTATE ASSISTANT
Susan Ortega, At the Rim Team/Keller Williams
BEST REAL ESTATE BROKER
Wendy Larchick, At the Rim Team/Keller Williams
BEST REALTOR
Wendy Larchick, At the Rim Team/Keller Williams
BEST SALESPERSON
John German, Chapman Auto Center & John Stanton, Payson Roundup
BEST TOWN COUNCILOR/PAYSON
Chris Higgins
BEST TOWN COUNCILOR/STAR VALLEY
Bobby Davis
BEST VETERINARIAN
Dr. Lorenzo Gonzales, Rim Country Veterinary Clinic
BEST WAITRESS/WAITER
Heather Watson, El Rancho
BEST WRITER/AUTHOR
Peter Aleshire and Teagan Smith
BEST ATHLETIC EVENT
Mogollon Monster Mudda
BEST LOCAL EVENT
World’s Oldest Continuous Rodeo
BEST LOOKING OFFICE
Wendy Larchick, At the Rim Team/Keller Williams
BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE (SMALL BUSINESS)
All Stages Carpet Care
BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE (LARGE BUSINESS)
Mazatzal Hotel & Casino
BEST BUSINESS IN PAYSON
Wendy Larchick, At the Rim Team/Keller Williams
BEST BUSINESS IN PINE & STRAWBERRY
Old County Inn
BEST BUSINESSPERSON IN PINE & STRAWBERRY
Michael Dahling
BEST BUSINESS IN STAR VALLEY
Plant Fair Nursery
BEST BUSINESSPERSON IN STAR VALLEY
Glen McCombs
BEST BUSINESSPERSON (FEMALE)
Wendy Larchick, At the Rim Team/Keller Williams
BEST BUSINESSPERSON (MALE)
Shane Keith, Keith Family Flooring
BEST BUSINESSPERSON IN RIM COUNTRY
Wendy Larchick, At the Rim Team/Keller Williams
