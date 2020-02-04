Best of Rim logo 2020.indd

A record number of people came out to the Mazatzal Hotel and Casino’s ballroom Monday night to learn who would win the coveted Best of the Rim awards.

This year, some 3,000 Rim Country residents cast 280,000 votes for their favorites in 143 categories.

The Roundup will run a special section in an upcoming issue with the winners and five finalists in all categories.

The Tonto Apache Tribe’s Mazatzal Hotel & Casino once again won honors for best customer service – large business and All Stages Carpet Care for best customer service – small business.

The Old County Inn was named best business in Pine-Strawberry and owner Michael Dahling was named Best Businessperson in Pine-Strawberry.

In Star Valley, Plant Fair Nursery won for Best Business and owner Glen McCombs was named Best Businessperson in Star Valley.

Shane Keith, with Keith Family Flooring, was named Best Businessperson (male) while Realtor Wendy Larchick, with At the Rim Team Keller Williams, won honors as Rim Country’s Best Businessperson and Overall Best Business in Payson and Rim Country.

BEST ALTERNATIVE HEALTH

Back to Basics

BEST ANTIQUE SHOP

Serendipity on Main

BEST ART GALLERY

Pine Creek Canyon Studio

BEST ASSISTED LIVING FACILITY/HOME (MEDICAL)

Powell Place

BEST ATV/MOTORCYCLE STORE

4 Seasons Motorsports

BEST AUTO DETAILING

Payson Chevron/Rim Detailing and Chore Solutions

BEST AUTO GLASS

A2 Beeline Auto Glass

BEST AUTO PARTS STORE

O’Reilly’s Auto Parts

BEST AUTOMOTIVE REPAIR

Payson Tire Pros & Automotive

BEST BANK OR CREDIT UNION

Chase Bank

BEST BARBER SHOP

JJ’s Barber Shop

BEST BEAUTY & NAIL SALON

From Head to Toe Essentials Salon

BEST BIKE/CYCLERY SHOP

87 Cyclery

BEST CAR DEALERSHIP

Chapman Auto Center

BEST CAR WASH

Payson Chevron/Rim Wash

BEST CAR WRAPS/TINTING

Ironhorse Signs & Vehicle Graphics

BEST CARPET CLEANING

All Stages Carpet Care

BEST CELL PHONE STORE

Payson Wireless

BEST HOME CLEANING SERVICE

Cheaper Sweeper

BEST CLEANING & RESTORATION (COMMERCIAL/FLOOD RESTORATION)

Sunshine Cleaning & Restoration

BEST CHIROPRACTOR

My Chiropractor of Payson

BEST CLOTHING STORE

Bealls Outlet

BEST COMPUTER REPAIR SERVICE

SmartSystems, Inc.

BEST DEPARTMENT STORE

Walmart

BEST DERMATOLOGY PRACTICE

Payson Dermatology & MOHS Center

BEST ELECTRICAL COMPANY

AM Jackson Electric & RJC Electric

BEST FLORIST

Safeway

BEST FLOORING COMPANY

Dan Good Flooring

BEST FURNITURE STORE

Roud’s Fine Home Furnishings

BEST GAS/CONVENIENCE STORE

Maverik

BEST GIFT SHOP

Payson Candle Factory

BEST GROCERY STORE

Safeway

BEST GUN STORE

Rim Country Guns

BEST HARDWARE STORE

Paul’s Ace Hardware

BEST HEALTH & FITNESS CLUB

Tonto Apache Gym

BEST HEALTH FOOD/VITAMIN STORE

Back to Basics

BEST HEATING & COOLING

George Henry Plumbing, Heating & Cooling

BEST HOME IMPROVEMENT CONTRACTOR

The Home Depot

BEST HOME TV & ELECTRONICS

Walmart

BEST HOSPICE

Arizona Care Hospice & Hospice Compassus

BEST HOTEL/MOTEL/CABINS/B&B

Majestic Mountain Inn

BEST INTERNET STORE

Suddenlink

BEST JEWELRY STORE

Overman Designs

BEST LANDSCAPING & TREE SERVICE

Bob Lee & Sons Tree Service

BEST LIQUOR STORE

Payson Chevron/Rim Liquor

BEST LOCKSMITH

Rytek Security of Payson

BEST LONG-TERM CARE FACILITY (MEDICAL)

Rim Country Health

BEST MATTRESS STORE

Mattress Experts & More

BEST MEDICAL LAB

Sonora Quest Laboratories

BEST GENERAL MEDICAL PRACTICE

Banner Payson Health Care

BEST MEAT RETAILER

Safeway

BEST MUSIC STORE

Quigtone Music & Supply

BEST NONPROFIT ORGANIZATION

Time Out Shelter

BEST NURSERY & GARDEN

Plant Fair Nursery

BEST PAINT STORE

The Home Depot

BEST HOUSE & COMMERCIAL PAINTER

Sun Painting

BEST PEST CONTROL

Sexton Pest Control

BEST PET GROOMER

Furry Friends

BEST PET & FEED STORE

Tractor Supply Co.

BEST PHARMACY

Walgreens

BEST PLUMBING SERVICE

S & C Plumbing and George Henry Plumbing, Heating & Cooling

BEST PROPANE SERVICE COMPANY

Alliant Gas / Pinnacle Propane

BEST RADIO STATION

KMOG

BEST ROOFING COMPANY

Bow-Tie Roofing

BEST RV REPAIR

Mobile RV & Trailer Repair

BEST SCHOOL

Payson High School

BEST SPORTING GOODS STORE

Big 5 Sporting Goods

BEST THRIFT STORE

Time Out Thrift Store

BEST TIRE SHOP

Payson Tire Pros & Automotive

BEST WINDOWS & DOORS

The Home Depot

BEST ASIAN FOOD

Ayothaya Thai Cafe

BEST BAKERY

Bashas’

BEST BAR, TAVERN, SALOON

Buffalo Bar & Grill

BEST BREAKFAST RESTAURANT

Miss Fitz 260 Cafe

BEST CATERING

Gila Hogs

BEST CHICKEN

Native Grill & Wings

BEST COFFEE SHOP/CAFE

Dutch Bros Coffee

BEST DELI

Bashas’

BEST DESSERT

Fargo’s Steakhouse

BEST DINNER RESTAURANT

Fargo’s Steakhouse

BEST DONUTS

BoSa Donuts

BEST FAMILY RESTAURANT

Chili’s Grill & Bar

BEST FAST FOOD

Culver’s

BEST FINE DINING

Fargo’s Steakhouse

BEST FISH FRY

Diamond Point Shadows

BEST HAMBURGER RESTAURANT

Macky’s Grill

BEST HAPPY HOUR

Buffalo Bar & Grill

BEST ICE CREAM/CUSTARD

Culver’s & Dairy Queen

BEST ITALIAN RESTAURANT

Old County Inn & Pizza Factory

BEST LUNCH RESTAURANT

Macky’s Grill

BEST MARGARITA

El Rancho Mexican Food & Cantina

BEST MEXICAN RESTAURANT

La Sierra Mexican Food

BEST PIZZA

Pizza Factory

BEST RIBS

Diamond Point Shadows

BEST SALAD

Fargo’s Steakhouse

BEST SANDWICH

Macky’s Grill

BEST SPAGHETTI DINNER

Italio to Go

BEST STEAK DINNER

Fargo’s Steakhouse

BEST WINE

Fargo’s Steakhouse

BEST WINGS

Native Grill & Wings

BEST ACCOUNTANT

Lisa Taylor, Taylor Accounting & Tax Inc.

BEST ATTORNEY

Art Lloyd, Lloyd Law Group & The Dana Law Group

BEST BARBER

Annie Cerna, JJ’s Barber Shop

BEST BARTENDER

Dani Leas, El Rancho

BEST BEAUTICIAN

Juliedon Petersen, Colorz Salon

BEST DJ

DJ Craig

BEST DENTAL TECHNICIAN

Autumn Kinzer, Payson Premier Dental

BEST DENTIST

Dr. Kristin Wade, Payson Premier Dental

BEST DOCTOR

Dr. David Cluff, Banner Health

BEST EYE DOCTOR

Dr. Troy Ford, Payson Eye Care

BEST FINANCIAL ADVISER

Kevin Dick, Kevin Dick Investment Management Group

BEST FRONT DESK CUSTOMER SERVICE PERSON

Monica Savage, Payson Fire Department

BEST HANDYMAN

Jimmy Carson, Jimmy’s All Trades

BEST INSURANCE AGENT

Scott Crabdree, Crabdree & Shepherd Insurance

BEST LOCAL MUSIC BAND

Junction 87

BEST MASSAGE THERAPIST

Kyrie Brown, A Rejuvenating Massage

BEST NAIL TECHNICIAN

Kaylee Cobb, From Head to Toe Essentials Salon and Spa

BEST NURSE OR NURSE PRACTITIONER

Deborah Nichols, High Country Family Care

BEST PHOTOGRAPHER

Craig Miller, DJ Craig Weddings & Parties

BEST PLUMBER

S & C Plumbing

BEST PHLEBOTOMIST

Rita Regalado, IMS/LabCorp

BEST QUILTER

Gina Perkes-Tidwell, The Copper Needle

BEST RADIO PERSONALITY

Chris Higgins, KRIM

BEST REAL ESTATE ASSISTANT

Susan Ortega, At the Rim Team/Keller Williams

BEST REAL ESTATE BROKER

Wendy Larchick, At the Rim Team/Keller Williams

BEST REALTOR

Wendy Larchick, At the Rim Team/Keller Williams

BEST SALESPERSON

John German, Chapman Auto Center & John Stanton, Payson Roundup

BEST TOWN COUNCILOR/PAYSON

Chris Higgins

BEST TOWN COUNCILOR/STAR VALLEY

Bobby Davis

BEST VETERINARIAN

Dr. Lorenzo Gonzales, Rim Country Veterinary Clinic

BEST WAITRESS/WAITER

Heather Watson, El Rancho

BEST WRITER/AUTHOR

Peter Aleshire and Teagan Smith

BEST ATHLETIC EVENT

Mogollon Monster Mudda

BEST LOCAL EVENT

World’s Oldest Continuous Rodeo

BEST LOOKING OFFICE

Wendy Larchick, At the Rim Team/Keller Williams

BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE (SMALL BUSINESS)

All Stages Carpet Care

BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE (LARGE BUSINESS)

Mazatzal Hotel & Casino

BEST BUSINESS IN PAYSON

Wendy Larchick, At the Rim Team/Keller Williams

BEST BUSINESS IN PINE & STRAWBERRY

Old County Inn

BEST BUSINESSPERSON IN PINE & STRAWBERRY

Michael Dahling

BEST BUSINESS IN STAR VALLEY

Plant Fair Nursery

BEST BUSINESSPERSON IN STAR VALLEY

Glen McCombs

BEST BUSINESSPERSON (FEMALE)

Wendy Larchick, At the Rim Team/Keller Williams

BEST BUSINESSPERSON (MALE)

Shane Keith, Keith Family Flooring

BEST BUSINESSPERSON IN RIM COUNTRY

Wendy Larchick, At the Rim Team/Keller Williams

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.