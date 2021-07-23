Turns out the power outage that occurred Sunday afternoon wasn’t because of storm activity in the area, but the work of something much smaller.
APS reports a bird got tangled in some equipment, interrupting service.
Roughly 9,000 residents were affected, with power shutting off about 4 p.m. Sunday.
“Our crew was able to restore power in waves, with the first wave of customers (1,226 customers) restored at 4:08 p.m., second wave (2,944 customers) restored at 5:48 p.m., third wave (3,386 customers) restored at 6:18 p.m. and the fourth and last wave (1,214 customers) restored at 6:47 p.m.,” said Lily Quezada, communications consultant with APS.
During the outage, Janet Dean, with APS, reported they were incrementally restoring power to lessen the risk of starting a fire.
“Because we are in wildfire season, I wanted to bring your attention to an operational protocol we put in place a few years ago.
“Before we re-energize a line during an outage in a high fire risk area, APS will physically patrol the line with additional rigor,” Dean wrote. “We recognize that this could prolong outages, but we are prioritizing the safety of our customers and communities.”
For more information on outages, visit APS.com/outagemap or download the APS app.
