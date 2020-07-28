Birds and weather are to blame for several power outages in Payson last week.
Outages occurred July 20, 22 and 23.
The first outage on July 20 lasted for roughly 46 minutes and was caused when a bird got into equipment in the Preacher Canyon area, said Jim McDonald, an APS spokesperson.
On Wednesday night, around 4 p.m., power went out to some 2,200 customers in Payson. The cause is weather related and likely because of a lightning strike. Power was restored at 5:30 p.m.
Then on July 23, power went out around 10 a.m. to 2,900 customers in the Payson area who live between Houston Mesa Road and Phoenix Street and McLane Road to Monument Valley. Crews found a bird had gotten inside a bushing, which is basically a sleeve that protects the cable, and got electrocuted. This shorted the line. Power was restored around 10:40 a.m.
Download the APS app from the Android Play or Apple App Store for current outage maps and information.
