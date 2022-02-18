He’s been Payson’s economic development coordinator. The sales director at the Roundup. A school board member. A Kiwanian. A partner at the Payson Golf Club/Fairways restaurant. And now Bobby Davis has one more title to add to his resumé.
Mayor.
On Tuesday night, the Star Valley Town Council appointed Davis mayor.
“I am very honored to have been appointed,” he said. “I will dedicate myself to being a good representation of Star Valley.”
Davis takes over after former Mayor Gary Coon resigned following two recent arrests. One for assault and the other for DUI.
Davis was one of the councilors who encouraged Coon to resign, saying he had brought embarrassment on the town.
Now Davis wants residents to know they can trust in him to move the town forward in a positive direction.
“I want the residents of Star Valley to know they are in good hands with the dedicated council members, mayor, and staff of Star Valley,” he said. “Star Valley has come a long way over the last 17 years and will only get better. I look forward to serving the Town of Star Valley as your new mayor. I have an open-door policy that I will be happy to meet with the residents of Star Valley to discuss any issues.”
When Coon resigned, Davis said he knew he would offer to fill in as mayor until the next election as serving as mayor has been one of his goals.
“After serving with Mayor Ronnie McDaniel, he is the one who inspired me to one day run for the office of mayor of Star Valley,” he said.
Davis brings to the role of mayor knowledge that he has acquired during his 40-year career in sales, marketing and economic development. He has served on the Payson Unified School District board and the Payson Economic Development Advisory Consortium, and has been a Star Valley councilor since 2016. He has volunteered in Rim Country for 17 years, serving as president of the Zane Grey Kiwanis Club of Payson for three terms, and a chamber ambassador. He also served in the United States Marine Corps from 1971 to 1977.
“My motto in life is you have to ‘Make Time’ to make a difference in someone’s life,” he said.
Davis will serve as mayor through the end of the year.
In August, residents will vote on who will complete the two years left on Coon’s term. Davis says he will run.
“I have pulled the candidate statement of interest to run for the position of mayor of Star Valley in the 2022 election.”
Davis celebrated his 41st wedding anniversary on Valentine’s Day. He has four children, eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the way.
To set up a meeting time with Davis, contact Edith Chapin, town clerk at echapin@starvalleyaz.com or call 928-472-7752.
