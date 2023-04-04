Volunteer looking for lost dog Harriett near Bear Flats
A volunteer looking for Harriett, the 18-month-old border collie owned by Phon and Dara Sutton. The couple drowned in the flooded Tonto Creek on March 21 after taking Harriett to the vet. Harriett’s body was recovered on March 29.

The tragic tale of Phon Sutton, 85, and his wife, Dara, 72, ended with Tonto Rim Search and Rescue volunteers recovering the body of their 18-month-old border collie, Harriett, on March 29 from the Hellsgate Wilderness below Bear Flat.

The couple died when their vehicle was swept away in a flooded crossing.

Bruce W
Bruce W Heffner

What a sad story. At least people cared enough to recover Harriet's remains. Perhaps there is still some humanity left in the world.

