A volunteer looking for Harriett, the 18-month-old border collie owned by Phon and Dara Sutton. The couple drowned in the flooded Tonto Creek on March 21 after taking Harriett to the vet. Harriett’s body was recovered on March 29.
Randy Roberson snapped this shot of the rough country below Bear Flat in the Hellsgate Wilderness. It made finding Harriett’s body difficult. “I don’t know anywhere that is as rough as Bear Flat through Hellsgate. That place demands respect,” he said.
A picture of Harriette, Phon and Dara Sutton’s 18-month-old border collie who perished with her owners in the floodwaters of the Tonto Creek. Her body was not recovered by HARTT volunteers until eight days after the incident
The tragic tale of Phon Sutton, 85, and his wife, Dara, 72, ended with Tonto Rim Search and Rescue volunteers recovering the body of their 18-month-old border collie, Harriett, on March 29 from the Hellsgate Wilderness below Bear Flat.
The couple died when their vehicle was swept away in a flooded crossing.
TRSAR volunteers were called in to recover the dog’s body on March 30 after volunteers found it using drones.
“When the missing K-9 was located deceased yesterday, it was only spotted using a long lens camera,” said Randy Roberson, one volunteer with a drone.
It took the Gila County Sheriff’s Office asking the state if they could call this a TRSAR training mission, that Harriett’s body could be recovered.
“It will soon be laid to rest on the family property,” said Roberson.
“It was not the outcome we wanted but hope that it helps provide some amount of closure,” said Leslie Fletcher Ayers, the case lead on the search managed by the Humane Animal Rescue Trapping Team.
Oliver thanked resident Kristina Oliver for getting HARTT involved. Oliver and Ayers hiked together to try and find Harriet in the wild and difficult country near Bear Flat.
“I know this (recovery) was beyond difficult for her today,” said Ayers.
For the days leading up to the discovery, Roberson and his crew came out with drones.
“I have several really dirty words for that country,” said Roberson. Out of all his Rim Country travels, “I don’t know anywhere that is as rough as Bear Flat through Hellsgate. That place demands respect.”
His drone pictures show towering granite cliffs that pop straight up out of Tonto Creek. Roberson said it was more like rock climbing than hiking to get around.
“Made me feel far more like a liability than an asset,” he said.
Ultimately, it took a drone to cover the ground needed to find Harriet. Roberson posted a video on YouTube of the search effort: https://youtu.be/cpum965xUyM
“Nothing creative or artistic here,” he said of the video. “Just searching and trying not to lose a borrowed drone while covering distance in a winding deep canyon. Not altogether easy. Had to stay high to maintain connection so I did a lot of close ups in post-production.”
Roberson had some technical issues when his drone company sent him the wrong sized replacement blades, so he did what he had to, to complete the mission.
Ayers ended her announcement of Harriet’s recovery as compassionately as possible.
“We know she crossed the Rainbow Bridge and ran straight to Phon and Dara’s loving arms. Fly high at that Rainbow Bridge, you will be profoundly missed sweet Harriett.”
What a sad story. At least people cared enough to recover Harriet's remains. Perhaps there is still some humanity left in the world.
