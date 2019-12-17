The body of a Show Low girl swept away in the swollen Tonto Creek two weeks ago was found Friday, the same day as the family held a funeral service for her in Lakeside.
The Gila County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday night that the body a volunteer searcher found around 2:30 p.m. Friday is that of Willa Rawlings, 6, who went missing Nov. 29 after she and two other children were swept away in floodwaters.
Rescuers recovered the bodies of the other children, Willa’s brother, Colby Rawlings, and cousin, Austin Rawlings, both 5, in the days after the vehicle they were in got stuck in the creek.
During a check of the shoreline Friday, Bill Lee, a volunteer searcher, spotted Willa’s body near Indian Point on the north side of Roosevelt Lake, near the Tonto Creek Arm, according to the GCSO. Lee is not affiliated with any search and rescue group, said Undersheriff Mike Johnson.
As news of the children’s deaths spread nationally, searchers poured into Tonto Basin to help. This included more than a dozen statewide agencies along with local residents. Some residents headed out in kayaks while others provided food to searchers.
“I know in the days after the incident I was told up to 300 volunteers (were out looking) at some point,” said Johnson.
Willa, Austin and Colby were among nine people in a military-style truck that became stuck at the Bax X Crossing. While six people, including Willa and Colby’s parents, made it to land, the three children stayed inside the truck and were swept away, according to the GCSO.
On Friday, the family held funeral services for Willa and Colby. A celebration of life for Austin was held in Peoria a week earlier.
The Rawlings family returned home Wednesday, Dec. 4, to Pinetop-Lakeside. They were met with open arms as they entered Show Low, driving east on US60/Deuce of Clubs, according to a Dec. 6 article that ran in the White Mountain Independent, the Roundup’s sister paper.
The highway was lined with people holding homemade signs that read, “We love you,” “Rawlings Strong” and “You are loved.”
“It is at times like this that I am proud to live in and serve this county,” said Gila County Sheriff Adam Shepherd. “The outpouring of support demonstrates how we come together in times of need to assist and support each other. My condolences and prayers go to the Rawlings family, who have lost three young children and I am grateful we were able to find Willa today. As this concludes this operation this event will have a lasting effect on all of us.”
Shepherd thanked the multiple agencies that assisted and the community for its support.
