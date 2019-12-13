The Gila County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday afternoon it had located the body of missing 6-year-old Willa Rawlings.
Rawlings, of Show Low, was visiting Tonto Basin with her family over the Thanksgiving holiday.
On Nov. 29, at approximately 4:11 p.m., the GCSO received a call of a vehicle stuck in Tonto Creek near the Bar X Crossing. Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office and the Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopters rescued Willa’s father and four children who were stranded on an island. They rescued her mother from the shore.
The next day, on Nov. 30, they located the bodies of Willa’s brother and cousin.
Rescuers and volunteers searched tirelessly for Willa in the weeks since she was swept downstream, locating an article of clothing and her shoes.
On Dec. 13, at approximately 2:24 p.m. officers recovered a child’s body in the area of Indian Point on the north side of Roosevelt Lake on the Tonto Creek Arm, believed to be Willa. The GCSO says it will confirm the identity as soon as possible. The next of kin has been notified.
Sheriff J. Adam Shepherd would like to thank the multiple agencies and the outpouring of community support to include all the citizens for assisting in this Search operation.
