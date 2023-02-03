It may be a little too cold to venture out on a fishing trip right now, but with warmer temperatures on the way, pick up a fishing guide and plan your next trip. (Above) An angler casts into Christopher Creek.
There are times, although few and far between, when I don’t go fishing. Temperatures in the 20s, a lot of snow on the ground, and just knowing that my fly rod guides are going to clog with ice after a few casts causes me to delay getting out there to fish; but I still keep thinking about fishing.
If you find that the weather is keeping you indoors, but you would like to at least plan for an upcoming trip, here are a few resources that you might want to explore. A good place to start is on the Arizona Game and Fish website (azgfd.gov) under the Fishing tab. You can buy your fishing license online at this site, and learn quite a bit to help you prepare for your upcoming fishing trips. The Fishing Report tab lists information from previous reports to give you an overview of past successes by month. The Fishing Locations tab is packed with useful information. It gives you a helpful description of each body of water by region of the state, and even provides instructional videos for those new to fishing with a spinning rod, and also some tutorials on getting started with fly fishing.
It is always a good idea to check the Rules and Regulations tab. I review that section each year to be sure that I know about new regulations on waters I might plan to fish. Remember that on most waters, the daily bag limit is four trout, but there are some waters that are restricted to catch and release, and some that might have closed seasons. There may also be bag or size limits on other species, so be sure to check.
The Big Fish of the Year tab may be helpful to anglers targeting a whopper for the coming year. It will tell you where anglers have had success in the past. Under the Fishing Information section, you can learn about the Bass and Catfish Challenges, and the AZ Trout Challenge. These might interest anglers wanting to pursue large bass and catfish, or would like to explore a variety of trout waters while trying to catch several species of trout.
The Stocking Schedule tab lets anglers know which waters are being stocked by the AZGFD, and which weeks during the season these waters are projected to be stocked. It is important to remember that AZGFD checks the conditions of the water to be stocked before they release fish. If things like water temperature and pH are not suitable, stocking may be delayed until it is safe for fish to be released. Sometimes road conditions also impact stocking, especially during the winter.
The stocking schedule has another feature that many anglers may find useful. If you click on the name of a creek, it will link to a map that shows specific stocking locations for that creek. There are other resources for Rim Country anglers that will help you learn about good fishing spots. The Fish Arizona’s High Country book put out by the Payson Roundup and White Mountain Independent is a great resource to keep in the car. It is on sale in several places in Payson, Pine-Strawberry and Show Low for $5. Besides information on waters in Rim Country and the White Mountains, it also gives practical advice such as how to fish successfully with kids, how to release your fish, and even how to prepare your catch for the table.
The Payson Parks, Recreation, and Tourism website (paysonrimcountry.com) has a lot of information on waters around Rim Country under the Outdoor Activities tab. You can sign up under the adult programs tab for upcoming fly fishing classes. The next Introduction to Fly Fishing class will be offered on April 15.
Winter is a great time to sit down at the kitchen table under some good light and practice tying the fishing knots you will need on the stream or lake. If you can become proficient with the clinch knot, the surgeon’s knot, and the blood knot, for example, your time on the stream will be greatly enhanced. YouTube videos are fun to follow along with as you learn new knots.
While it may be too cold to go fishing sometimes, it is never too cold to talk about fishing. The Payson Flycasters Club/Gila Trout Chapter of Trout Unlimited has a monthly meeting on the last Saturday of each month at Tiny’s Restaurant. The speaker for each month’s meeting starts at 9 a.m., but most members and visitors arrive about 8:15 for coffee or breakfast and to talk about fishing. During the meeting, there is a fishing report given by members who share the latest best advice on where to fish.
Warm weather is just around the corner, right? Even if it isn’t, I will no doubt be out there fishing very soon.
As if fishing isn't unfair enough for the fishes. It's not sport, the fish are victims not willing participants. Instead of trying to figure out how to torture/kill animals, please do something good, like learning how to grow food or helping others to do so.
