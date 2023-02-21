Boulder crashes onto vehicle on Beeline by Alexis Bechman Roundup Editor Alexis Bechman Editor Author email Feb 21, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A driver was injured last week when a boulder fell on their vehicle on the Beeline Highway.Around 2:40 p.m., a vehicle traveling northbound on State Route 87 rolled when a boulder fell on top of it, according to an Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesperson.Paramedics transported the drier to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Contact the editor at abechman@payson.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hospitals Transportation Geology Medicine Alexis Bechman Editor Covers breaking news, cops, fire and outdoor recreation. Author email Follow Alexis Bechman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only! Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings Front Page Stories Counties oppose about 90% of proposed laws because they ‘aren’t good’ Wild Arizona hopes Rim Country embraces its forest Town has no plans for building if it buys Pete's Place County tax lien auction Feb. 22 Winter storms beat back drought – but can’t fix water woes Latest Stories Lawmaker pushes bill for higher teacher pay Nominee for ADOT grilled during confirmation hearing Bill would provide oversight, nix bed limits at Arizona State Hospital Counties oppose about 90% of proposed laws because they ‘aren’t good’ High egg prices lead homeowners to start backyard hatcheries Boulder crashes onto vehicle on Beeline Arizona House considers making schools offer firearms safety training in grades 6-12 Wild Arizona hopes Rim Country embraces its forest Payson welcomes new administrative employees Mustang Park receives $399,000 worth of attention Letters to the Editor Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor Path of destruction Please stand up for us Basketball Stop mass shootings Guest Comment Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments No excuse for criminal behavior ADOT truck damaged by aggressive motorist Kelly and Sinema deliver over $132M in major investments for Arizona Mental health survival tips for the holiday season Columnists Two Great Books – Part 2 Two Great Books May you NOT "live an interesting life" – Part 2 May you NOT ‘live an interesting life’ My first taste of military life – Part 6 Click Here To See Discounts, Services And Offers Office for Rent Seeking RN House Supervisor Positive Parenting Program Career Support for Girls Ash Wednesday Tom Russell & Associates Thank You SOLD ON RIM COUNTRY ERA Real Estate - Steve Cantrill Big O Tires Payson Flag Fund Community Wellness & Education Rich Aprile - Medicare Agent Seeking RN for Senior Behavioral Health Unit Miracle Ear Hearing Aid Center Bobbi's – The Inside Story Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Sawmill Theatres Business Directory Chapman Auto Center Integricare 2x3 Lacey's Dog Gone Grooming Salon Humane Society of Central Arizona Grow Your Business Payson Plumbing Solutions Westwood Ponderosa Bible Church Plant Fair Nursery Pratt Heating & Cooling West Valley Garage Cabinets Central Arizona Supply North Mechanical Winterholler Dentistry “There’s a DOCTOR Sawmill Theatres Brian Emery, HIS - Friedman ENT Wendy L. Larchick - Keller Williams Arizona Reality Friedman ENT, We’ve Moved! Friedman Plastics Now Open Having a hard time hearing? LOOK AT US GROW! Dr. Gail Turner, MD, FACC Dry Force - WE’RE HERE TO HELP Heart, Artery & Vein Institute, Uncle Herb's We Now Carry Pre-Packaged Ounces St. Vincent de Paul all winter clothing INTEGRATED MEDICAL SERVICES IN PAYSON BE FLOOD AWARE: Friedman ENT, We’ve Moved! Dr. Gear Friedman ENT, We’ve Moved! Latest Photo Gallery Click on 'Latest Photo Gallery' section header to see more photo galleries +56 260 Connection Show Low at Snowflake Boys Basketball State Tournament Game Feb. 16 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Latest Video Click 'Latest Video' section headline to see more videos Local News 2022 Best of the Rim 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!