The countdown to this year’s Northern Gila County Fair is on and event organizers are encouraging residents to put it on their calendar.
At the end of June, there’s more than 70 days left until the fair, which runs Sept. 9-11.
Fair organizers Cassie Lyman and Fayth Lowery hope to bring more of the community in to the event than ever. They’ve made it easier to take part as an exhibitor, volunteer, or sponsor, they told the assembled Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce members during their June 21 luncheon.
“All of you can do something, whether it’s painting or cooking ... maybe it’s growing vegetables. Please bring them to the fair,” said Lyman.
“(County fairs) didn’t start out with carnivals,” said Lowery. “It was to showcase local talent.”
The two know about local talent. Lyman runs a ranching operation with her husband and four boys, who attend local schools and participate in 4-H and FFA agricultural programs. Lowery runs Lowery’s Window and Door. Her children also take part in the local agricultural programs. Both women have long volunteered in the community to support agriculture, business, and education.
With the infusion of their energy into the NGCF, it’s come back from the brink of collapse with new partnerships and sponsors, new events and venues, along with more volunteering opportunities.
Lowery and Lyman announced the hub of the changes, the NGCF website ngcfair.com.
“There is a spot on our website to sign up to volunteer,” said Lowery. “You can do it for two hours or all three days.”
The website has an exhibitors sign-up page, to show off whatever makes them proud, said Lowery.
The website has photos by local photographer DJ Craig, and lists the events, exhibits and entertainment available at the NCGF.
“Last year, we had John Fitz come, a magician and comedian,” said Lowery.
On Friday, the fair invites local horse lovers to come show off at the gymkhana. The event offers an open show place for riders young and old to show off their barrel, pole and bow-tie riding skills.
“It’s kind of like an Olympics,” said Lowery. “Last year, we had almost 100 contestants.”
Lyman then asked if anyone had entered the fair from crochet, to photography, plants, animals, or canned goods. Many raised their hands.
“A lot of you have talents. If you’re more comfortable displaying them at the fair without a judge, we can do that,” said Lyman.
But a fair isn’t a fair without fair food and the vendors who sell it.
“If there was a chocolate-covered bacon vendor, that would be really good,” said Lyman.
So far, a chocolate-covered bacon vendor has not signed up, so the fair seeks more.
Lyman asked the chamber members to ask locals they know who vend art, crafts or food to sign up.
“We would love to showcase some of our local vendors,” she said.
Lowery reminded the members local non-profits can also sign up for a booth.
“We want to give back to the community,” she said.
Which includes the animal auction on Friday, quite the event by Lyman and Lowery’s accounts.
One year, a local doctor allowed Lyman to bid for his office. She thought that meant she had carte blanch and the bidding got a little more lively than the doctor had hoped.
But it was all for a good cause, teaching the kids who raised these animals for sale how to complete the business cycle.
“They will show them on Friday. They will get placed depending on the animal’s quality,” said Lyman. “That is where you can come and help. It takes a lot to purchase the animal and raise it to go to market.”
This year, the gas and feed prices have gone through the roof, she said. The kids have raised their animals on spec. Once they sell their animal, they see if they can pay themselves for their hard work.
“You are helping them invest in their future,” said Lyman.
As a bonus, the NGCF is a non-profit, so any auction purchase is a tax write-off.
But Lyman recognizes it might be too much for one person to purchase an animal. She said neighbors, family and friends often go in together to buy a pig or steer and then split the meat between them.
As for sponsorships, Lowery said the NGCF has LED lights, banner spots and media placement for local businesses and individuals who would like to support the fair.
The two women just want to make it easy and fun for northern Gila County residents to come and enjoy the community.
“There is a place for everyone,” said Lyman.
