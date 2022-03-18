Rim Country residents rejoice!
The town working group Digital Payson announced competition for broadband and cell service is heading to the area due to broadband infrastructure upgrades during a report to the Payson Town Council on Feb. 24.
Rim Country has suffered with poor broadband for years.
In fact in the Roundup’s archives, the first internet service provider issues popped up back in 2001. Back then a company called Goodnet abruptly stopped providing services, locked its doors and quit answering the phone.
Customer complaints sounded just like they do today. This is from the 2001 article:
“I tried to get online Monday and couldn’t,” said Payson’s Guy Pittman, who until then used Goodnet as his home and business internet service provider (ISP). “I called their technical support number, but after waiting for 90 minutes without anyone answering, I gave up.”
Even today, complaints about customer, billing, and field service devil Altice/Suddenlink, the largest provider of internet service with connections to 8,600 homes in Rim Country.
“I mean they’re just constantly getting hammered to it,” said Isaac Blake, the chair of Digital Payson. “Unfortunately, that has led to formal complaints to the Federal Communications Commission which handles all digital complaints to escalate.”
A large part of Rim Country’s broadband woes resulted from the area sitting at the end of a broadband cul-de-sac. If anything cut the one line — and things from squirrels to backhoes to vandals did — all cell and internet service died. Stores could not accept credit cards. The town came to a standstill.
But the outages became deadly on Aug. 9, 2017, when local Payson resident Zach Fisher drove south of town to find a signal for his cell phone. He knew outages could last for 13 hours. So he thought he had the perfect solution until he headed back to town and hit an elk with his motorcycle. Motorists stopped to help, but could not call the hospital for an ambulance. By the time someone drove to bring help, Fisher died.
His death became the rallying cry for a solution to the precarious situation. Community members of the Broadband Consortium, most from the telecommunications industry, collected data and hammered out solutions.
The MHA Foundation came onboard and put a $5 million down payment on Sparklight running a line from Show Low to Payson. When the company then received a multi-million dollar grant to provide high-speed reliable internet service to all schools and libraries in Gila County, the dream of creating a looped system took shape.
The 2021 Backbone Fire pushed CenturyLink to partner with Sparklight to complete the connection between the two companies’ broadband cables. CenturyLink has had a line coming in from Camp Verde for decades.
By December, the companies finalized the agreement to provide back up to each other in case of damage to either trunk line. Rim Country residents can now breathe a sigh of relief that if there is an outage, it will be resolved in a reasonable time, said Blake.
“Within hours, not days,” he said.
The upgraded infrastructure has enticed AT&T and T-Mobile to set up shop in the area.
“I’m happy to report that AT&T just upgraded their Payson and Pine towers, and they are up to 5G,” said Blake.
T-Mobile has opened a shop in Payson and not only provides cell plans, but home internet for as little as $50 a month.
Blake and the Digital Payson group have tested the up and download speeds and found them to be significantly better than what customers currently have.
There’s one glitch, however, customers must live within the service area.
Blake suggested potential customers go to the T-Mobile store and talk to a staff member to see if they qualify.
Blake also announced that Sparklight “did submit to the Arizona Commerce Authority to be able to provide fiber service for Payson and Star Valley (homes).”
“They are driving around town now to get an idea what’s needed,” said Blake, such as sharing APS poles.
After listening to the good news, council member Scott Nossek couldn’t contain his excitement.
“A couple of years ago when I started a campaign one of my campaign promises was redundant internet — that was a unifying promise,” he said as he looked at the other council members.
Nossek couldn’t believe that the longstanding broadband issues would be accomplished during his tenure because he “had no idea how to do that.”
Nossek recognized that the Digital Payson group brought together government, a philanthropic organization, volunteers and corporations to create a solution.
“Thank you to Digital Payson,” said Nossek.
Michele, thank you from Digital Payson working group and to the Payson Roundup for the outstanding article on Digital Payson in today's edition!
Also, thanks to the Digital Payson core team, Town Staff, our partners, and the community. Teamwork makes the dream work!
If you haven't already, this is a wonderful time to join the Digital Payson group here on Facebook where we address all things digital about Payson and the surrounding Rim Country.
www.facebook.com/groups/digitalpayson
