Broadband graphic
Buy Now

Rim Country has so many more options for internet service, now that Digital Payson has focused on bringing more options to Rim Country. The Payson council learned about the options during a presentation on May 10 by Isaac Blake, chair of the Digital Payson group.

 Digital Payson

Isaac Blake likens the changes to broadband in Rim Country as radical as the move from the horse to the car.

“Transformations can happen quickly,” he said showing two pictures, one from 1900 and the other 1913 to the Payson council on May 10.

Contact the reporter at mnelson@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

iBlake
Isaac Blake

Thanks Michele for the informative and nicely written article!

The success of Digital Payson is based on the collaboration and vision of everyone working towards creating Payson as a vibrant digital community.

www.facebook.com/groups/DigitalPayson

DigitalPayson@PaysonAZ.gov

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.