Isaac Blake likens the changes to broadband in Rim Country as radical as the move from the horse to the car.
“Transformations can happen quickly,” he said showing two pictures, one from 1900 and the other 1913 to the Payson council on May 10.
The pictures show the same stretch of street in New York City 13 years apart. In the 1900 picture, there’s one tiny car on a street full of horses and buggies. In the next picture, there’s not a horse in sight.
In the case of cars, they created suburban sprawl, something this country had never seen before. Now it’s how most people live in Payson.
But it takes keeping the eye on the prize, said Blake.
“How do we prepare the community to handle all the new digital changes?” he said. “That’s why (we need) to show people how to do things to be more instructive and consultative.”
Digital Payson works behind the scenes to maximize broadband development in Rim Country. Just as the public doesn’t see the broadband infrastructure of the cable laying and tower building, the work the Digital Payson group has been done behind the scenes to expand options for the community. Already, options have expanded for the community. T-Mobile, AT&T, Airebeam, Sparklight, Starlink and others have provided more options to residents. Even Verizon has upped its game and improved its service, said Blake.
Digital Payson is made up of Payson town staff, broadband engineers retired and active, and Blake, who’s committed to bringing the most robust and resilient broadband to Rim Country.
With the introduction of Sparklight’s fiber line from Show Low, Rim Country has everything but the redundant. That will need to wait, said Blake.
“The last knowledge we have is that the fiber is sitting in (Lumen — Century Link’s) facility on the floor,” said Blake.
Blake referred to a potential loop yet to be created between Sparklight’s fiber line in from Show Low to Lumen – Century Link’s line that comes in from Cottonwood. Unless the two hook up the facility on Main Street, some communities in Payson North on up to Pine and Strawberry will continue to suffer broadband outages.
“Lumen, they suffered a 12-hour outage at their Pine facility,” said Blake referring to an outage in the last few months.
Blake’s understanding is that it took that many hours to pull together the technicians and supplies to repair the cause of the outage.
“I don’t know what to say,” said Blake. “There is a new CEO that started, we aren’t sure the direction they are going.”
APS plans to sling a broadband line from its Cholla Power plant near the White Mountains to Phoenix that will close the broadband loop for Rim Country, but Forest Service permit delays have kept progress from moving forward.
What has moved forward, the number of towers available for wireless service.
“There’s all these different developers going through,” said Blake. “They do have different plans…so those gaps will be filled as well.”
Towers have gone up near the Hellsgate Fire Department, in Payson and in Sunflower.
But Blake said he’s looking forward to the town on Whisper Ridge, on the property where the MHA Foundation is building the Granite Dells Park. Whisper Ridge is the highest point in Payson with an unobstructed view to the Mogollon Rim, Four Peaks, and the Mazatzal mountain range.
Blake closed his presentation with a challenge to the community.
“When you go through the CIP and General Plan you do every 10 years, if you truly want to make our community a digital town, we need to actively have that in our consideration going forward,” he said.
Contact the reporter at mnelson@payson.com
(1) comment
Thanks Michele for the informative and nicely written article!
The success of Digital Payson is based on the collaboration and vision of everyone working towards creating Payson as a vibrant digital community.
www.facebook.com/groups/DigitalPayson
DigitalPayson@PaysonAZ.gov
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!