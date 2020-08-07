A volunteer group from the Friends of the Tonto National Forest and the Arizona Conservation Corps recently completed some improvement work at the Shoofly Ruins.
During the week of June 15, Friends of the Tonto National Forest board member Scott Wood worked with Angie Abel of the Payson Ranger District and the Arizona Conservation Corps (AZCC) to clear brush and noxious weeds and repair trails at the Shoofly Village Ruins.
The AZCC crew comprised of four young men, two from Payson and two from Mesa, along with their crew leaders Matt and Jenna.
Over the course of five days, the crew worked to improve the visibility of the interpreted features on the site and access across the non-ADA accessible portion of the interpretive trail.
All work was completed under strict COVID-19 protocols. This work represents the initiation of Shoofly under FOTNFs Adopt-A-Site agreement and will lay the groundwork for continuing maintenance and improvement of the site.
