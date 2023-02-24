Maia with PUSD at Chamber feb 21 luncheon
Maia Crespin (white jacket) with Payson Unified School District teachers and Superintendent Linda Gibson during the Feb. 21 chamber luncheon.

 Michele Nelson/Roundup

“What skills do you need us to teach students to be ready for the working world?”

That is what Payson Unified School District employees asked Rim Country chamber members at a recent luncheon.

