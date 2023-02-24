“What skills do you need us to teach students to be ready for the working world?”
That is what Payson Unified School District employees asked Rim Country chamber members at a recent luncheon.
Chamber members who attended the Feb. 21 luncheon had plenty of suggestions from dressing for success, to investing time and interest in the job.
“It takes an entire team for our students to come up with a plan,” said L.J. Trevellyan, AVID teacher. “As our amazing business leaders, what advice would you give students to get where you want to be?”
BJ Bollier, father of school-aged children, Payson High School graduate and MHA board member said, “I would say don’t be afraid of failing and keep failing. Quitting is an end all. Failing is a step in the right direction.”
“I would say time management. Being early is on time ... for this next generation managing time is difficult,” said Cassie Lyman, a mother of school-aged children, chamber board member, and local rancher with a beef shop on Main Street.
Others said follow through, taking advantage of the local community college, clear communication, and act as if.
“Set goals, dressing and being and acting as if you already have achieved your goals,” said Cliff Potts, a grandfather, MHA board member, and local Realtor.
Trevellyan said the district uses internships and job shadowing to prepare kids for either college or a career.
“(Because) sitting on your parents’ couch playing video games is not an option,” she said.
Trevellyan expressed gratitude for the local business owners who so often donate money and goods to raise money for school activities.
“From the staff and students, we want to thank you for having our back,” she said.
Tamara Fowler, English teacher, asked how she can get kids interested in English.
“One of the biggest challenges with an ESP class is either you love or hate English,” she said. “It is one of those core classes, but it’s a critical skill.”
She said her challenge “is trying to integrate English to connect it to their life as an adult.”
She has concerns with all the information on the internet students “are the generation ... inundated with information. How do you recognize what information is valid?”
She then asked the business owners, “How is communication important in the job?”
Jennifer Lawless, a manager with Banner Payson who runs their volunteer program, said grammar, punctuation, vocabulary, and clarity with the typed word is critical to send emails to clients and memos to co-workers for professionalism.
“You have to know your audience,” said Hector Figueroa, legal counsel for the MHA Foundation and former Town of Payson town attorney.
“Teach your children not to speak text,” said Inga Chouinard, local marketing expert and supporter of Payson Community Kids. She praised Fowler, “Your job is the most crucial in the entire education system.”
Presley Keith teaches career and life skills, which teaches students how to build a resumé, file taxes, and other “micro-credentials” that prepare a student for the adult working world.
“When I tell people about it, their immediate response is, ‘Wow, I wish I had that,’” she said. “I’m passionate about what I teach.”
Then she asked the chamber members, “What soft skills are crucial to your business?”
Members tossed out ideas such as Microsoft proficiency, how to operate office equipment such as making copies, filing, phone answering skills, customer service skills, and “a willingness to learn and enthusiasm for the job.”
Debi LaBonte, a Payson Roundup newspaper sales person recommended students learn, “More team building, it’s not all yours. The drama needs to stop and just do their job.”
Chamber members clapped and whooped.
Marsha Fitzhugh, the career technology education adviser, explained that the school district sprinkles work and life skills throughout all the elective CTE classes.
“We do record books (profit and loss stats) in all of (the CTE classes),” she said. “They learn how to balance a budget so they can pay for the lifestyle they want and find the job that will pay for that lifestyle.”
But students need experiences in order to make life choices said Fitzhugh.
“We’ve had students at the water department and a local vet,” she said. “But we are always looking for people that would like to have students learn.”
That includes job shadowing.
“Our vet, Dr. Gonzales, he would set up (the Ag students) first. He would speak to them then say, ‘Hey, if you are available you can watch this surgery,’” said Fitzhugh.
The kids got to decide if the on-the-job experience was one they wanted to spend thousands of dollars and years of education to pursue.
“They don’t know the difference between a job and a career,” she said.
If any business, government or non-profit has an internship or job shadow opportunity, please call PUSD at 928-474-2070.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!