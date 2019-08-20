There were several vehicles on State Route 87 south of Payson this weekend, including one that caused a major backup that snaked through town Sunday.
Around 10:15 p.m. Saturday, a tractor-trailer reportedly carrying alcohol caught fire on southbound State Route 87 after experiencing a mechanical failure, according to the Department of Public Safety.
Crews closed southbound 87 around Oxbow Estates at milepost 241. The driver was uninjured.
Around midnight, dispatchers reportedly sent firefighters to the scene again after the fire rekindled.
Then on Sunday, traffic was still delayed on 87 as crews worked to remove the wreckage. Crews again closed southbound travel around milepost 241, the Oxbow Estates turnoff.
The Arizona Department of Transportation put out an alert around noon that motorists could expect long delays because of the incident.
Traffic backed up some seven miles into town.
ADOT said southbound 87 re-opened around 3:30 p.m.
