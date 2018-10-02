It was chaotic on the highways this weekend as emergency crews rushed from one wreck to the next — with brush fires thrown in for good measure.
The first crash occurred on Saturday around 2:30 a.m. on northbound State Route 87.
A 2002 Chevrolet pickup, driven by a 46-year-old Payson man, rolled at milepost 247, just south of Payson.
The man was trapped inside the truck, but Payson firefighters were able to extricate him. Officials closed both lanes of travel and the man was airlifted from milepost 248 to a Valley hospital with serious injuries, said a Payson fire official.
The roadway re-opened at 4:22 a.m., said Kameron Lee, public information officer with the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
Then on Sunday, at least one brush fire was reported between Camp Tontozona and the fish hatchery exits on State Route 260. The fires started around noon off the eastbound lanes near milepost 269 after a trailer lost a tire and the rim produced sparks. Payson, Hellsgate, Christopher Kohls and the Forest Service fire units responded.
While firefighters were working the fire, they witnessed a motorcyclists go down in the westbound lanes at milepost 269 around 1:20 p.m., a Payson fire official said.
This accident partially blocked the right lane. The driver was taken to Banner Payson Medical Center for treatment of a hand injury.
Finally, at 3:50 p.m. Sunday, a minivan and a four-door sedan had a head-on collision on State Route 260 at milepost 256. One person was taken to Banner Payson for treatment of minor injuries while three other people were treated on scene and released.
Contact abechman@payson.com
