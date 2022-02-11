Wind damaged forestry in the Christopher Creek area recently, brought attention to one of the newest service providers.
Cactus State Utility Operating Company recently expanded its water presence in Arizona, including three acquisitions in the Payson area: Tonto Village Water Company, Christopher Creek Haven Water Company and Gardner Water.
Cactus State acquired the systems in December 2021. Cactus State’s parent company, Central States Water Resources, buys small and mid-size water and wastewater systems across the country, according to Fred Kriess, regional director, operations and utility acquisitions.
The company often buys systems in communities that lack water and wastewater expertise, and capital resources.
“We’re thrilled to become a more important part of Arizona, and excited to help ensure safe, reliable and environmentally responsible water resources are provided in this community,” said Kriess. “Whether it’s drinking water or wastewater services — we make similar investments, so customers receive safe and reliable water service that the environment is protected by safe discharges from wastewater plants.”
Cactus State has entered a partnership with Jacobs Engineering to manage day-to-day operations of the area systems. Jacobs has many operational, maintenance, and technical staff based in Arizona that are available to respond quickly to needs of the Payson area systems which we serve.
“Our customers will benefit from the resources which we can offer as one of the nation’s largest investor-owned water companies,” added Kriess, who has more than 40 years of experience managing water and wastewater systems throughout the state of Arizona.
Kriess said that some of the immediate benefits received by Cactus State customers will include 24/7 access to a U.S. based customer service center with a toll-free number for questions regarding service, emergency response, billing, and other issues; enhanced, web-based payment options; and a simplified billing format, which provides key information on customer usage.
The company has also identified initial improvements for the systems, such as repairs and rehabilitation of wells and control systems, installation of 24/7 monitoring system to alert operations staff to problems for faster response and to minimize service disruptions, replacement of storage tanks where needed in the systems, the replacement and upgrading of electrical wiring and controls, tank painting, and key equipment and upgrading disinfection systems.
