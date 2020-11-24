Alan Mackay’s still haunted by the 2003 Old Fire, which burned near his hometown of Lake Arrowhead, Calif.
“It grieved me to see 300 structures lost,” he said of one community that lost every home.
Mackay now lives in Payson and heads up the town’s Firewise committee. He, along with Kevin McCully, the Payson Fire Department’s fuels manager, hope to save Payson from the fate that has overtaken so many California communities in the terrifying era of megafires.
And here’s what haunts Mackay — and drives him on his rounds every day — that community near his home didn’t have to die.
But it had narrow streets.
Overgrown lots.
Houses made of flammable materials.
Inadequate water pressure.
As a result, firefighters decided putting their lives on the line to save such a poorly prepared community just wasn’t worth the risk. They couldn’t save it — but they could easily die trying, just like the 19 Prescott firefighters who died trying to save Yarnell.
“If I know I can’t defend it, I won’t put a crew on it,” said Mackay.
Now, parts of Payson remind him of the community he couldn’t defend.
Fortunately, the dedicated efforts of the citizens’ Firewise committee headed by Mackay and guided by McCully recently convinced the Payson Town Council to adopt a historic Firewise ordinance to prepare the town to survive in the new era of megafires, like the ones that this year consumed more than 4 million acres in California — killing dozens and engulfing thousands of homes. The council will also soon consider a wildland-urban interface building code, to make new homes more resistant to fire from the start.
This series will focus on the town’s new Firewise ordinance, similar to those already in place in Prescott and Flagstaff. The series will look at the risk to the town, the adoption of the ordinance, the impact on homeowners of the required brush clearing and how little steps make a large difference.
As towns like Paradise and Yarnell discovered, Payson’s very survival is on the line.
“If we don’t have (properties) Firewised, especially those just north of Bashas’ … you could lose 60 to 70 homes in a heartbeat,” said Mackay.
Other areas include the green swath of forest that runs from Phoenix Street through the university property and up through Tyler Parkway.
Then there is Payson’s surrounding topography. It reminds Mackay of the area around his hometown, forested and full of canyons.
“We are surrounded by deep canyons. If you have a fire develop there … we have what firefighters call the chimney effect,” he said.
Just as the three walls of a fireplace drawn in air to create an updraft of flames, so too do canyon walls. If a fire starts deep in a canyon and winds fan the flames, the fire runs up the sides, preheating the fuel. This generates a fierce wind that creates a counterclockwise plume of air that draws in burning debris to scatter for miles in front of the fire.
“What you are looking at is large pieces of debris that can be carried out because of the heat … and dropped in the middle of the town,” said Mackay.
If embers catch a house in the middle of town on fire, it’s much easier for that fire to move from house to house, especially if pine needles and leaves cover roofs and choke rain gutters.
The dry grass and weeds close to the house serve as kindling for bushes that provide a ladder to carry the flames into the lower branches of trees. Mackay and McCully shudder to think about the consequences.
“What we don’t want to have happen is embers dropping, starting house fires and overwhelming firefighters,” he said.
Once one house catches fire, the flames spread readily from house to house until they engulf an entire block — especially if the neighboring homes also have thickets of brush, ladder fuels beneath trees and tree branches overhanging roofs covered with pine needles.
When that rain of embers falls from a nearby fire, each community must fight its own house fires.
“The Forest Service does not do structure firefighting,” said Mackay. “Help us manage fire. If we have areas where we can stop the fire … we can steer the fire around Payson.”
McCully’s experience
At the same time Mackay battled the Old Fire, McCully worked the Cedar Fire in San Diego.
The Cedar Fire burned more than 273,000 acres, driven into a frenzy by California’s Santa Ana winds. These hot, dry winds blow in from the desert each fall toward the cooler ocean. Sometimes gusts reach more than 70 miles per hour. During the Cedar Fire, these winds fanned the fire, so it raced along at a rate of 3,600 acres per hour.
By the time firefighters got the fire under control, more than 2,000 homes had burned, and 15 people had died, including a firefighter.
A fire like the Cedar would cause damage to Payson no matter what, but McCully says the community can “slow the fire” through Firewise.
“The objective is to become a fire-adapted community” by minimizing risk, he said.
If each property owner minimizes fuel build up and works to “harden” the home against fire, “when a fire does happen, it won’t be a catastrophic event,” said McCully.
Without mitigation, embers can start a home on fire, then a home next to it and “it goes structure to structure. When it gets to that point, there is very little you can do about it,” because “there just aren’t enough fire engines in the company to put an engine on each house,” he said.
A lot of McCully’s career in California focused on prevention. He served as a fire inspector and deputy fire marshal as well as an engineer, fire captain and tactical medic supervisor.
By the end of McCully’s years with CalFire, he saw firsthand how a community built with WUI codes and Firewised landscaping fared in a wildfire.
One of McCully’s friends purchased a home in a community built using WUI building codes and Firewise landscaping. He called McCully before and after a fire for encouragement and then joy as he reported his home undamaged from the flames.
“You might ask why we are so passionate about (Firewise), we have fought fires that took out parts of towns” but “until you get a break in the fuel” the fire won’t stop, said McCully.
Firewise efforts
The two former California wildland firefighters now bend their considerable store of knowledge to advising community members on how to do their part.
“To back all this stuff up you have public education,” said McCully.
To help, the fire department received a grant to develop a stronger Firewise education program.
The Firewise committee has trained its members to go to homes and advise on Firewising the property.
McCully and Mackay now use the recently approved Payson Firewise code that provides the “framework and guidelines” to effectively get Payson’s brush under control.
The two have identified areas of town subject to prevailing winds, particularly overgrown and at most risk. The two, along with Payson’s Fire Chief David Staub, plan to address these high-risk areas of town first in a townwide effort to control forest growth.
The community couldn’t get started soon enough for Mackay.
He has followed the catastrophe of California’s fire season this year where at least 30 people have died, while 17,000 firefighters battled 26 major blazes. The fires have so far destroyed 7,000 homes — many poorly prepared in a sea of brush and trees.
Mackay knows what that smells like, feels like.
Because he remembers Arrowhead.
The roar of the flames.
The terror of the residents.
The helplessness of the firefighters.
It still haunts him.
