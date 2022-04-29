The recent Payson council candidate forum hosted by the Tea Party unearthed an interest in subjecting the town’s books to a forensic audit.
The topic then made its way into the April 14 council meeting when council members peppered Michael Lauzon of the town’s audit firm Heinfeld Meech & Co. with questions.
Lauzon found the town’s 2019-20 audit clean and worthy of the numerous awards the town finance staff received. Once again, the town received the Excellence in Financial Reporting award for the 23rd year in a row. It’s the 14th year for the town to receive recognition for how it presents its books. The town topped off the list this year with a distinguished budget award.
But the council needed to clarify the campaign issue.
“There is some talk in the town for Payson to have a forensic audit. What is that?” asked Councilor Scott Nossek.
Lauzon explained a forensic audit is “typically done for legal purposes ... working with a lawyer and is usually done when there’s been an accusation alluding to fraud.”
He assured the council nothing popped up in the financial review or during conversations with management that would show a need for a forensic audit.
“So, in other words, you wouldn’t ask to pay for a forensic audit unless something specific came up we all needed to know,” said Councilor Barbara Underwood.
Lauzon agreed he would alert the town if there was a need to dig deep, but “if you want to audit every single transaction of the town, my fees would be astronomical,” he said.
Council member Jim Ferris clarified if a forensic audit could prove conflict of interest.
“That would be an example of something done that requires a forensic audit,” said Lauzon.
Ferris then complained about the town’s payments to the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System. Due to poor financial management, the PSPRS fund now requires towns, cities and counties to greatly increase their contributions to cover retirement promises made.
“I don’t have a good answer for you,” said Lauzon after trying to explain the complicated problem.
“It is kind of frustrating,” said Ferris. “We raised our sales tax ... over time it seems like it’s running away from us.”
Town Manager Troy Smith reminded the council of the three awards the finance staff received.
“Hats off to staff,” he said.
Mayor Tom Morrissey agreed both the audit and staff, “give us confidence our system is working.”
Before you consider voting remember the Hate Slate is willing to waste $500.000.00 of your taxpayers money with no evidence or need.
