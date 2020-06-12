A rash of campaign sign removals has Payson Town Council candidates in an uproar.
Within an hour of volunteers putting up political signs for Barbara Underwood’s campaign on June 5 on Phoenix Street, the “signs were already down,” she said.
Mayor Tom Morrissey’s campaign staff found someone removed his signs as well.
“They mysteriously turned up, I’m told, on the high school football field, which is appropriate because stealing signs is something kids often do,” he said.
Dave Golembewski, also running for council, agreed with the mayor.
“Looks like people who don’t like signs … could be kids being mischievous,” he said.
Other candidates, including Jennifer Smith (running for mayor) and Jolynn Schinstock (running for council) complained someone had removed their signs, too.
On a Facebook post, Schinstock wrote she spent “four hours on Friday putting them up and then that very night someone took a bunch of them down.”
She also heard a bunch of the signs ended up on the Payson High School football field.
“They are going to review video footage to see if an identification can be made,” she wrote.
According to state statute, it is illegal “for any person to knowingly remove, alter, deface or cover any political sign of any candidate for public office or in support of or opposition to any ballot measure.”
That goes for flyers, mailers or handouts.
The state has made this infraction a Class 2 misdemeanor with a fine up to $750 and a jail sentence of up to four months.
Other comments on social media lamented, “the signs are expensive and (it) takes a lot of work by volunteers to place signs.”
Payson Police Chief Ron Tischer said he had “heard there’ve been issues with signs, but I haven’t received any formal complaints yet.”
