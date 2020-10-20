Payson Town Council candidates Deborah Rose and Jolynn Schinstock have filed reams of financial paperwork over the course of the 2020 election cycle.
So far, the candidates have filed five financial reports, a sixth was due Oct. 15. The reports must show who is donating to their campaigns and how they are spending the money.
Rose’s report shows she brought in $10,030 while Schinstock reported $8,325 in receipts, putting only $1,705 between the two.
Over the election cycle, Rose’s campaign has received $13,805 in donations and spent $9,844. Schinstock has received $12,246, spending $5,410. The cost of advertising accounts for most of their expenditures.
The biggest donor to Rose between July 19 and Sept. 30 was Ray Kinsman of Payson, who contributed $2,000. Wm. D. Powers and Rory Schmitz, both of Payson, each made donations of $1,000.
Contributing $500: Kenny Pyle, Woodstock, Ga.; Barbara Buntin, Payson; Carla Tolar, Payson; and Linda Morris, Payson. Howarth Rowe, also of Payson, donated $300.
The Thomas Morrissey for Mayor committee contributed $450 to the Rose campaign.
Roy Sandoval, Payson, took issue with this donation. He said state statutes say an active campaign committee cannot donate to another campaign. According to the website for financial reports listed above, the Thomas Morrissey for Mayor committee is still active. Sandoval said state statutes bars this type of donation.
The Roundup contacted Gila County Elections Director Eric Mariscal for more information. He suggested a review of ARS 16-933 (A) 3 A. It states, “A. A committee that intends to terminate shall dispose of surplus monies as follows: 3. In the case of a candidate committee, contribute surplus monies to a candidate committee for another candidate under the following conditions: (a) The candidate committee makes the contribution after the time period for filing a nomination paper pursuant to section 16-311, subsection A.”
Schinstock’s largest contributor was Richard Mallery, Paradise Valley, Ariz., who donated $1,000. Margie Oldenkamp, Payson, contributed $500. Ralph Bossart and Steve Smith, both of Payson, each contributed $300.
Contact the reporter at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!