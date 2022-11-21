Kris Mayes

Attorney Kris Mayes is leading by just 510 votes to be the next state attorney general. Her oppotenet is asking a judge to block her being delcared the winner.

PHOENIX — The apparently losing candidate for attorney general is asking a judge to block the secretary of state from declaring Kris Mayes the winner.

Legal papers filed Tuesday in Maricopa County Superior Court by Republican Abe Hamadeh claim there were a series of mistakes and illegal actions in the general election that resulted in some people’s votes not being counted and others miscounted.

