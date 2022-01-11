Jars Cannabis now has a temporary distribution location at the Uncle Herb’s former location, 200 N. Tonto St. Plans are in the works to build a new location at the old Carl’s Jr. location, 100 N. Beeline Highway. No estimated date on when that location will open.
The soon to open temporary location of Jars Cannabis recreational medical marijuana distribution and permanent production facility of Desert Medical Campus, Inc. at 200 N. Tonto Street. A wall has been built at this location to separate the production facility with the distribution, according to town staff.
It’s been since August that anyone has heard anything about a cannabis dispensary in Payson, but plans have moved along, said Doni Wilbanks, the town’s community development director.
“Desert Medical Campus (Inc.) pulled a permit to construct a demising wall between the now two suites located at 200 N. Tonto St.,” she said.
The town signed off on the construction of the wall on Dec. 22. Now Desert Medical Campus, Inc. can move into Suite B as a production facility only, said Wilbanks.
The recreational side of the business, Gila Dreams X, LLC, which is doing business under then name Jars Cannabis, will work temporarily out of Suite A for retail sales of adult cannabis until its permanent location in the old Carl’s Jr. building at the corner of Highways 87 and 260 is ready to open.
“The building will need tenant improvements for the business,” said Wilbanks.
These improvements will require architects, contractors and permits, which complicates the timeline for construction completion at that location.
“The opening of Jars Cannabis at the 200 N. Tonto location is temporary until the new location is ready to go for retail sales,” said Wilbanks.
Pamela Donner owns both Jars Cannabis and Uncle Herb’s Medicines.
