Hashknife statue
Buy Now

A picture of the Hashknife Pony Express statue in Holbrook. Payson will soon have its own statue. The council voted to partner with Gila County to bring the statue to a location at the Tommie Cline Martin Complex across the street from the Payson post office.

 Town of Payson

Timing is everything, and the Payson Town Council decided to grab a replica of the statue in Scottsdale and Holbrook commemorating the Hashknife Pony Express now, before the price increases.

The statue represents historical pride, said Steve Christensen, Gila County District 1 supervisor.

Contact the reporter at mnelson@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.