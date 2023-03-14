Timing is everything, and the Payson Town Council decided to grab a replica of the statue in Scottsdale and Holbrook commemorating the Hashknife Pony Express now, before the price increases.
The statue represents historical pride, said Steve Christensen, Gila County District 1 supervisor.
“It is part of Payson’s heritage,” he said. “I think it is appropriate to celebrate that.”
Payson Town Manager Troy Smith rehashed Payson’s history with the Hashknife Pony Express.
“We’ve been partnering along with the communities of Holbrook and Scottsdale since 1982 – that was the first proclamation the town passed about the Hashknife,” he said.
The two presented the idea of the town and county partnering to pay for the statue, fixtures and mounting. Christensen said the county plans to place the statue at the Tommie Cline Martin Complex across the street from where the Hashknife picks up the mail in Payson.
“The mold of the casting is already done,” said Christensen. “Holbrook has this monument and Scottsdale has its own.”
The reason the cost could go up is the artist in Utah must charge more as inflation hits supplies.
“If you want this, then the time is now,” said Christensen. “Otherwise, the expense will go up by $10,000.”
He urged the council to support this piece of Rim Country history.
“65 years ago this (Hashknife Pony Express) tradition was started,” he said. “This is not a reenactment, this is our heritage.”
Christensen then explained the Hashknife Pony Express followed in the footsteps of the short-lived but immortalized Pony Express.
“The original Pony Express worked for 19 months between St. Louis, Missouri and ended in Sacramento, California,” said Christensen. “It was a private enterprise.”
The service wasn’t cheap.
“It cost the equivalent to send $240 for a letter,” he said.
The enterprise quickly failed financially, but it’s legend lives on through the Hashknife Pony Express historical ride.
The supervisor then told the council Rim Country had its own mail by pony service.
“It was the last pony delivery in Arizona,” said Christensen. “The man who was operating that was born in Strawberry – Clinton Covey Peach.”
Peach’s route took him through Pine and Strawberry “into Fossil Creek and went up into Mud Creek Draw into West Clear Creek and eventually into Camp Verde,” said Christensen.
“We had a real thing going on here,” he said.
Council member Suzy Tubbs-Avakian agreed the statue “is a very important piece of our history and heritage.”
She disagreed, though, with using all taxpayer dollars to fund the town’s portion of the statue. The town proposed funding the full $30,000 – if needed.
“I’m totally in favor of this, however I would like to propose that the council consider that it does additional fundraising.”
Tubbs-Avakian thought local businesses would be happy to pitch in.
“I have no problem asking for money for this,” she said.
Mayor Chris Higgins already has donations waiting in the wings. He had a conversation with Gordon Whiting, owner of the Sawmill Crossing, who has already expressed an interest in supporting the statue.
“His grandfather was on the original (Hashknife) committee,” said Higgins.
He knew of another contribution that would help to “offset the cost.”
Armed with that information, the council voted unanimously to partner with Gila County to bring a Hashknife Pony Express statue to Payson.
The Gila County Board of Supervisors will have a presentation on the county’s role regarding adding the statue to its property in Payson at a work study on March 28, said Christensen.
