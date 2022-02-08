Recipients of funds from the Rim Country Classic Automobile Club were (front, from left) Luci Trushel, Humane Society of Central Arizona; Bob Horne, Kaitie’s Closet; Sheri Earp, Pine/Strawberry Senior Citizens Affairs Foundation; Joe Tanguay, Mogollon Valley Pit Program Blattner Brush Pit; Darlene Younker, New Beginnings Pregnancy & Parenting Center; Friends of Payson Library representative. Also receiving donations from RCCAC were (back row, from left) Suzy Tubbs-Avakian, Payson Community Kids; Debbie Stephens, Payson Senior Center; Bill Pitterle, Tonto Rim Search & Rescue; Chuck Marinak, Veterans Helping Veterans; Trish Claver, Time Out, Inc.; Kathleen Belman, St. Vincent de Paul Society Payson Food Bank; Sharon Balentine, Pine/Strawberry Food Bank; Tom Hiscox, Payson Helping Payson; Chuck Proudfoot, Payson Area Food Drive (Rim Country Rotary Foundation); Sam Romine, Payson High School Auto Tech Department.
Members of the Rim Country Classic Automobile Club gave out $16,000 in donations to local charities Feb. at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260.
The money was raised from RCCAC’s 2021 Beeline Cruise-In and Car Show at Green Valley Park.
Paul Renaud, president and car show chair, presented 16 checks at the club’s monthly meeting.
Members of RCCAC were thrilled to resume the annual Beeline Cruise-In and Car Show after having to cancel it in 2020 due to COVID-19.
The club members would like to thank all the Rim Country sponsors and participants who made the event happen and allowed the funds to be raised to give to Rim Country charities.
Benefiting from the club’s generosity were: Humane Society of Central Arizona; Kaitie’s Closet; Pine/Strawberry Senior Citizens Affairs Foundation; Mogollon Valley Pit Program Blattner Brush Pit; New Beginnings Pregnancy & Parenting Center; Friends of Payson Library; Payson Community Kids; Payson Senior Center. Also benefitting were Tonto Rim Search & Rescue Squad; Veterans Helping Veterans; Time Out, Inc.; St. Vincent de Paul Society Payson Food Bank; Pine/Strawberry Food Bank; Payson Helping Payson; Payson Area Food Drive (Rim Country Rotary Foundation); Payson High School Auto Tech Department.
