“I see you are doing your lizard impression,” teased my friend Mark.
I replied with what I thought might be a lizard face and continued to enjoy the warm autumn sun. Eyes closed, nose held high to the sun and yes, soaking up vitamin D like a lizard, we were on Roosevelt Lake for the afternoon.
Like Goldilocks’ porridge, the temperature was not too hot, and not too cold. The goal was to catch some bass for dinner, but for now, it seemed the fish had other plans. It didn’t matter. The lake was smooth as glass and there were just a few boats, most doing the same thing we were. Nothing.
There were hundreds of noisy waterfowl floating around and carrying on. We spotted a great blue heron and an osprey. They were not catching any fish either.
We spent that wonderful afternoon on the water and stuck it out until dark to boat a few small bass for the table. “Rosie” always provides a fish supper.
We have been back twice to similar conditions. The bass would hit late in the afternoon on nightcrawlers. We also picked up a few by trolling crankbaits.
Roosevelt is the largest lake in Arizona, 22 miles long and able to store 1,653,043 acre-feet of water. It is about 65% full. There are smallmouth and largemouth bass, channel and flathead catfish, sunfish, and crappie in the lake. It is a short drive from Payson, so try it.
Willow Springs Lake is also one of my favorite places to fish. Fishing is best from a boat, but shore anglers have a good chance of catching their limit.
There are bluegills, smallmouth and largemouth bass, rainbows, and now tiger trout in this lake. The tiger is a cross between a female brown and a male brook trout. They come only from hatcheries and cannot reproduce. Arizona Game and Fish stocked Willow Springs and Woods Canyon Lake with tigers in 2016. These fish like to eat fish, so one reason for stocking them was to help bring down the huge numbers of sunfish.
It was on one of those perfect fall afternoons when I saw a GIANT tiger chase my Panther Martin to the bank, but he didn’t take it. Later, the consolation was a pan sized tiger. Willow Springs Lake is about 30 minutes east of Payson, just on top of the Rim. The lake is 158 acres in size, perfect for float tubes or kayaks. Motorboats are allowed up to 10 horsepower.
One last place to seize the day is in our backyard. I believe it is one of the best urban waters in the state. Yes, our very own Green Valley Park lakes. Between the three lakes there is a total surface area of a little over 13 acres to fish. It is about a mile west of the Beeline on Main Street. Rainbow trout are scheduled to be stocked every other week throughout the winter. You can access the schedule at azgfd.com/fishing/stockschedule/.
I spent an afternoon at Green Valley Lake and shared a fishing dock with a fellow angler. These were new waters for me, and it showed. My new friend was a regular, and he out fished me almost to embarrassment. I watched him catch and return three large (14-18 inch) Gila trout. He also caught and released a handful of rainbows. I caught a hand sized crappie. The sun was getting low in the sky when the Arizona Game and Fish stock truck showed up and, with much fanfare, deposited 225 rainbows into the lake.
Spinners and PowerBait on light tackle seem to be the go-to tools to catch trout on these lakes. I noticed a couple of folks flinging wet flies.
Fall is a great time to go fishing. The crowds and heat of summer are over, and the spring winds are yet to come.
This is my hands down the best time of the year. Temperatures are ideal, the sky is blue and only the early morning hours give the hint of winter. Indeed, many anglers claim that autumn is the second spring. I don’t know about that, but it is a great time to seize the day.
