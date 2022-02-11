Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) is asking Arizonans to consider expanding their hearts to significantly impact the life of a child in need.
On any day, there are more than 13,500 children and youth in Arizona living in a foster home, with relatives, in group homes, shelters, or residential treatment centers due to being removed from their parent’s care. CASA volunteers are appointed by judges throughout the state to advocate for the best interests of these children in court and other settings.
“CASA volunteers help children in foster care by serving as a consistent advocate for a child within their case and before the Court,” said Charlie Gray, CASA of Arizona program manager. “They are there to build very real and meaningful relationships and give the judge a perspective of the child’s situation that they may not otherwise see.”
The need for additional CASA volunteers is great.
CASA of Arizona is seeking volunteers in all 15 counties to fill the caseload gap in the state and is seeking to expand the diversity and demographics of its volunteer base.
Anyone 21 years of age or older, who can pass a thorough background check and complete 30 hours of free training, is encouraged to apply. To learn more, visit www.AZCASAVolunteer.org. For more information on the CASA of Gila County Program, contact CASA of Gila County Coordinator Mariah Lantz at 928-474-7145 or mlantz@courts.az.gov.
