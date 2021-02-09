CASA of Gila County welcomes Mariah Lantz as the new CASA coordinator for northern Gila County. Lantz comes to CASA with a background in social services and child welfare, which allows her to serve as a support for CASA volunteers as they advocate for the needs of children from Gila County who have been placed in foster care settings.
“I look forward to the opportunity to work with CASA volunteers and encourage those with a desire to make a difference to reach out and volunteer.
“Children need us to ensure they are safe and advocate for their best interest,” said Lantz.
“Being a part of the CASA team is a wonderful opportunity to continue to make positive changes in our community. I have a passion for helping those that can’t help themselves. I love this community and am always reminded of how much we take care of each other when someone is in need. I found my passion in caring for animals that were hurt and abandoned as a child and that developed into a desire to help children as an adult,” Lantz continued.
Lantz has been working directly with families in northern Gila County for the past three years, providing services and support while ensuring that children are safe.
“I love the outdoors. I hike, fish, camp, and hunt. I spend many of my weekends outdoors with friends and family. The weather in northern Gila County allows us to be outside almost every weekend. I am excited for my new journey with CASA and working with the amazing volunteers and staff,” Lantz said.
The need for local volunteers in Gila County continues. No specific background or training is needed to become a CASA volunteer. Anyone 21 years of age or older, who can pass a thorough background check and complete 30 hours of free training, is encouraged to apply.
To learn more about becoming a CASA volunteer, call 928-402-4427, email enader@courts.az.gov or visit the website, www.CASAofGilaCounty.org.
