Never let a pandemic closed coffee shop waste to-go cups where there’s a need at the Payson Homeless and Homeless Veterans Initiative Warming Center.
The Mazatzal Hotel & Casino recently made a large donation of paper goods to the warming center operated by PHHVI.
Staff said most of the paper goods came from the closed Coffee Korner in the casino.
Penny DeGroot, treasurer for PHHVI couldn’t contain her excitement when she posed with grandson Ronnie when the two received the donation.
She told casino staff this donation will now allow PHHVI to provide warm drinks and soup with their to-go dinners.
DeGroot encourages any businesses that have extra items to consider contacting Skyler Brice, operations manager at 928-474-3190 to find out if the warming center can use those items.
What’s always on the list: food and paper products, winter clothing, socks and shoes.
