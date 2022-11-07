They say a cat has nine lives. Well, for one cat, after a nearly two-year mysterious hiatus in Rim Country, it likely spent those up.
In February 2021, Diane Slingluff was traveling through Payson with her beloved cat, Mojo, on their way to Mesa.
Slingluff had just spent the past three months in Albuquerque providing hospice care for a friend.
After her friend passed, Mojo and Slingluff began their journey back home. For Slingluff, it was a heartbreaking journey. She had just lost a dear friend and looked to Mojo for comfort. She let the cat out of its kennel so it could sit on her lap as she drove.
When she reached Payson, she stopped for gas at the Speedway on South Beeline Highway.
As she was pumping gas, she noticed a rear window was open. Not aware she had opened it, Slingluff frantically searched for Mojo, but she was gone.
Slingluff wasn’t sure when Mojo got out. Could it have been on the Mogollon Rim when she stopped earlier? Or was it at the gas station?
She frantically searched the parking lot, but there was no sign of the white and tan kitty with pale blue eyes.
“I was walking around crying, calling for my kitty,” she said.
Mojo had come to Slingluff in 2014 as a stray. Through the years, they had traveled extensively with the cat. She was more like a dog than a cat in that she liked to go on walks. She even went fishing and hunting and liked to lounge on the rocks in the sun on the top of the Rim.
Slingluff knew if any cat could survive, it would be Mojo, given her experiences in the wild.
Slingluff got a room for the night in Payson and continued to go out every few hours, calling for the cat.
In the morning, she drove back to Holbrook, hoping she may spot her along the way.
But it was fruitless.
She posted the missing cat’s information on various Facebook groups, which drew the attention of Marsha Crabtree. They offered to help her and keep their eyes open for the cat.
When there was one possible sighting of the cat, Slingluff drove her fifth wheel up and parked it in the person’s yard, hoping it would entice the cat back. But she never appeared.
Then suddenly, as quickly as she was gone, Slingluff received a call. A staff member from the Humane Society of Central Arizona in Payson called Slingluff, asking if she had a cat named Mojo.
Someone had spotted the cat at a Payson gas station and brought her in to the shelter.
When they checked for a microchip, it came back registered to Slingluff.
Shocked, Slingluff raced back to Payson.
When she saw Mojo for the first time, the cat was so upset to be in a cage it wasn’t the tearful reunion she had hoped for, but by the time she got the cat back home, the cat eventually relaxed.
“She snuggled in like old times.”
Remarkably, the cat appeared well fed, clean and uninjured.
And Mojo returned home just in time.
Slingluff’s father now lives with them and was recently put on hospice care.
She says Mojo is once again providing comfort to someone as they near the end of life.
“She is lying with him now,” she told the Roundup last week of the cat in her father’s lap.
“I have never been one to say things happen for a reason, but this very much happened for a reason.”
And since Mojo returned home, she has shown little interest in going back outside.
“She seems quite content being inside.”
Slingluff thanked Crabtree and others for all their help to get the word out on Mojo and never giving up.
“So, today, 595 days later, Mojo is safely back home, looking none the worse for her two summers and a winter on her own in Payson,” Slingluff posted. “Endless thanks to the Humane Society of Central Arizona, the woman who brought her there, Marsha Crabtree, Donna Dobstaff and all the other wonderful people of Payson who worked to reunite us.”
