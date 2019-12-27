In my last article, I noted that when I was a kid common carp was considered a trash fish since they have a tendency to root around in vegetation for plant material or aquatic insects. This can create localized muddy water conditions, removal of beneficial plant material, and the fish are often in direct competition with more desirable sport fish for insects.
Carp are found in Asia and Europe and were introduced to the United States from Europe well over a century ago. They are now found in much of the United States. Most often they inhabit waters that are warmer and of poorer quality than trout will tolerate.
Although not commonly eaten, they have taken on a bit of resurgence in popularity with anglers, especially fly fishers. In the Great Lakes, which have a variety of valued sport fish, there are areas of the lakes that common carp can be caught at certain times of the year.
Bonefish are highly prized by fly fishers on the saltwater flats in the southeastern part of the country and other destinations around the world. Common carp use freshwater flats in large lakes around the country and provides a much less expensive opportunity to stalk these fish under similar conditions as the saltwater bonefish.
Carp are notoriously sensitive to poorly placed casts and will bolt at the sight of a misplaced fly line that lands too close to a feeding fish. Anglers generally cast well in front of an approaching fish to minimize the chance of spooking it. Once a fish nears a fly that has settled on the bottom, the angler will move it slightly to tempt a carp to investigate and inhale the offering.
Grass carp or white amur have also been introduced to the United States and are common in the canals in the Valley and in many of the Community Fishing Program lakes around the state including the Green Valley Lakes (GVL). They are used for weed control in the canals and these small lakes.
They reduce the need for chemical treatment of the water to control aquatic vegetation. The town buys grass carp from time to time to replenish the population in the GVL. There is a 30-inch minimum size restriction and a daily limit of one fish. Grass carp, like the common carp, must be managed in their distribution.
As an example, you might have noticed the grates between the three GVL and the fencing below lake 3. The grates between the lakes assure that each lake has the prescribed number of grass carp to work on the aquatic vegetation. The fencing below lake 3 is to keep any from escaping and accidentally getting carried down stream and further into the East Verde River where they compete with native species.
Grass carp are also possible to catch, but are even more challenging than the common carp, as their diet is primarily plant based. I had my biggest “catch” in lake 2 thanks to a grass carp. I was fishing for trout with an indicator and my normal wet fly rig when the indicator dipped below the surface. I set the hook, expecting a trout when a grass carp well over 30 inches made four jumps out of the water in the first 50 feet of its run. In no time at all, my fly line was gone and I was well into my backing. That had never happened before. I also only had a 5x tippet (about 5-pound test line) so the fish was in control of where he wanted to go. I recovered my backing and fly line by walking halfway around the lake.
The net I had was useless for such a large fish. I reeled the fish in three times to where my leader was out of the water and I could see the fly. Each time I did that during the 25 minute battle, the fish charged off, taking line as quickly as when I hooked it. Finally, the fish ran along the jagged rocks near the little boat ramp on lake 2 and the line went slack.
What a thrill! We both won. I had no way to safely land and release this fish with my little net and was happy to have him swim off under full power on his own. I have tried occasionally for grass carp under clearer water conditions and have always been unsuccessful. Either I have made an ineffective cast, or my offering was not of interest. Under the muddy water conditions, it is possible that my fly was just sucked in with the plant material the fish was actually more interested in eating.
Carp can be a lot of fun to catch, but must be carefully managed as their presence in waters with fragile populations of native or desirable introduced sport fish could be harmful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!