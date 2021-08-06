A Gila County judge says he may never know what started the fire that burned his home to the ground.
Gila County Superior Court Judge Tim Wright was having lunch with his wife Samantha on the afternoon of May 21 when he got the call no one expects to receive. Payson Police Sgt. Michael Hansen reported the Wright’s home, in the 1200 block of North Marissa Circle, was on fire.
Wright was in disbelief.
“It can’t be real,” he said.
The couple raced home and watched their four-bedroom burn, all the while wondering if their pets had made it out alive.
Initially, Samantha believed her chocolate Labrador, Ella, had been locked in the backyard. When they couldn’t find her, they hoped she had run away and would be found. However, firefighters later found the remains of both Ella and the Wrights’ cat, Essie (Esther), a snow Bengal.
“We lost our precious 5-year-old Bengal cat Esther and our 1-year-old chocolate Lab Ella,” he said. “We miss them dearly.”
The couple had lived in the home for 13 years, raising their two daughters, Shoshanah and Zoe, who graduated from Payson High School.
Wright said on the morning of the fire he and his wife had gone about their normal routine, noting there was nothing out of the ordinary.
“No cause has been determined and because of the intensity of the fire, we will probably never know,” he said. “We are relieved that there was no obvious evidence of foul play.”
Before serving as a judge, Wright worked as Payson’s town attorney. He joined the bench in 2015, the 11th elected Superior Court judge for Gila County.
Wright said they haven’t decided if they will rebuild and for the time being are staying in a rental property.
Asked what he has taken away from this, Wright said it reminded him of all he has to be thankful for.
“Human nature is to ask why. I have been trying to ask what. What can I take away from this experience? What can I learn? What do we still have to be thankful for?” he said. “We have worked very hard to remind ourselves of what we still have and to be thankful for that.”
Wright said he is so thankful for all the help they have received, both from the first responders and neighbors.
“Throughout this ordeal, we have once again been reminded that Payson is not only a great place to live, but a great community to live in!” he said. “We want to thank our adult children and their significant others who (in a reversal of roles) were our initial support, also our families, our friends and church, and members of the community at large.
“We are very appreciative of the first responders who, although our house was fully engulfed by the time they got there, protected the rest of our neighborhood and our neighbors.”
The couple has since gotten a new chocolate Lab puppy and “are being reminded how much work a new puppy can be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!