Community Bridges Inc. will soon provide overnight treatment services for those struggling with alcohol and drug addiction.
CBI plans to open a halfway house at its facility on Main Street, adding beds to an existing building.
Last week, the Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved a conditional use permit (CUP) for the planned changes at 803 W. Main St.
There will be seven beds at the facility when remodels are complete.
There was only one neighbor against the changes, according to a letter included by town staff in a report.
Gregory Turturro said he has had many issues living next to the facility, including people coming onto his property and persons asking for money or a ride after they leave the facility.
In a two-page letter, Turturro repeatedly asked the P&Z commission to deny the request, saying it is a danger to operate the facility on Main Street so close to a day care facility and Julia Randall Elementary.
“Do not approve their halfway house, you are putting children at risk of harm and their parents if they are attacked by CBI patients,” he wrote. “Payson is a big enough town. CBI can go elsewhere to open a halfway house.”
Rev. Dr. Tricia Tedrow, pastor with Community Presbyterian Church, spoke at the meeting, saying the facility supports CBI and their service expansion plans. She said they have had no issue with CBI staff or their clients.
Tedrow said they would like to see CBI continue to provide services to the community.
Police Chief Ron Tischer also wrote a letter to support CBI.
In response to Turturro’s letter, Daren Fry with CBI, said they do not simply let clients walk away at the end of treatment with nowhere to go. He said they provide transportation services and will take them where they need to go. He said while they cannot legally keep anyone at the facility and they can leave at any time; they work with clients to get them set up with lodging and transportation before they leave so they are not roaming the community.
He said they also report to the Payson Police Department when someone leaves so they can do a welfare check if needed.
Fry said with the halfway house model, instead of clients coming and going, their services wrap clinical services around members so they get the care they need.
Clients attend group therapies and other meetings. All food is provided on the campus, so they are self-contained.
Fry said they track the movements of their clients while they are on the site to ensure no one is loitering.
Commissioner Phil Mason asked where clients come from, just the Payson area?
Fry said they are typically from northern Arizona, but they will turn no one away who asks for help.
Fry said most clients CBI sees in Payson are women, but the new halfway house will take both men and women. He said the minimum time they will stay will be on average 72 hours. He said they do not do medical detox at the site.
Commission Chair Kenneth Woolcock said he has known several people who went through CBI’s program and have had nothing but good things to say.
“Like every town in America, we have an overabundance of people addicted to something or other,” he said, adding CBI is the place people can go when they need help.
The CUP was approved with the following conditions:
This use could be compatible with the topography and adjacent land uses, and staff recommends approval of this application subject to the conditions listed below:
1. Screening and buffering from adjacent residential uses is required and will be reviewed through Design Review and approved by Staff.
2. Parcels 304-06-197 and 304-06-198 must be combined through a Lot Consolidation Survey to be recorded through Title.
3. The driveways must be improved to meet MAG Standard Detail 250-2.
4. The proposed project shall meet all Commercial Development Standards.
5. The length of this Conditional Use Permit shall run concurrent with the use of this property. That is, as long as this property is used for a “halfway home” use, then the use permit is applicable. Change in uses or additional uses may require separate approvals or a modification to this Conditional Use Permit.
(1) comment
Great idea! Let's get all the drunks and druggies on Main street instead of out in the forest. That will centralize the demand so supplies only have to be delivered to one address.
