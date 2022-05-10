For the month of May, the Town of Payson has gone all out to invite visitors to Adventure Where We Live.
The council learned of all the plans during an update with local marketing company, Axis Culture during an April council meeting.
“We are going to be pestering (our audience) about everything that is happening, said Joe Klein, founder and owner of Axis Culture.
“We want the news channels to pick it up. Basically, we’re giving them content. Payson is probably going to give them more free content, that will make them come out and visit and be part of this.”
The campaign has already had a response.
“We have had conversations with Channel 3. They will be bringing out their entire crew for the Memorial Day weekend,” said Klein. “Everybody from the Farmers Market and the Wine Walk, Channel 3 will be promoting. We’re really excited about that.”
For the last few years, Axis Culture has provided marketing and social media support to the town to advertise its events, amenities and businesses.
When Axis Culture signed its first contract with the town in 2018, it quickly created the Adventure Where We Live campaign to launch a recognizable and unique brand for the town. The Adventure Where We Live campaign excites visitors to imagine adventuring in Rim Country’s wilderness.
It’s worked well.
“Now we’re in a very good flow,” said Klein. “We do a lot of exciting things like weekly strategy sessions and Facebook and Instagram posts. We’ve got about 30,000 people directly following that social media.”
But this is the first time to put a month-long focus on the adventure theme. The idea came out of surveying local businesses.
The results helped Axis Culture decide, “what we can do to make (doing business in Payson) easier,” Klein told the council.
The survey also asked what business owners love about doing business in Payson.
When businesses responded events help them drive customers to their stores, Axis Culture created a road map of all the weekend events in Rim Country during the month of May. Visitors can find that list on the town’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism website under the special events tab.
In May, the Adventure Where We Live Facebook and Instagram accounts will promote all sorts of events and local specials occurring in the month.
“Follow along on our stories and in our feed to keep up with all the exciting things we would love to have you come and participate in!” wrote staff on the town’s Adventure Payson social media accounts with pictures of Mayor Tom Morrissey signing the proclamation with the Mogollon Monster giving a thumbs up and town staff with Axis Culture staff celebrating the signing of the proclamation.
“The economic development and tourism departments have been actively passing out event calendars, stickers, and posters for local business owners to provide to visitors from all over.
“They also introduced the highway banners through town on highways 87 and 260 as well that showcase a variety of activities that our community and surroundings provide,” said Klein in an email after the meeting.
Through the weekly meetings Axis Culture holds with the town’s economic development and parks and recreation teams, it developed a targeted social media marketing approach that drew visitors from Gilbert and Mesa.
“Being able to know 2,000 people clicked is a huge deal for our website authority and helps build us up in the rankings on (Google and social media),” said Klein.
The statistics the targeted campaign found out, “Gilbert likes us, Mesa loves us, but Tempe ... not so much,” said Klein.
Axis Culture plans to do more targeted social media marketing for the town to identify more communities from which to draw visitors.
Klein said many from Gilbert and Mesa made last-minute plans to come out to the rodeo last year when the town made a targeted campaign.
“We saw double the response to the rodeo,” said Klein. “That showed us, this is a great way to showcase our events.”
For more information about the May Adventure Month, check out the Adventure Where We Live Facebook and Instagram pages. Viewers can also upload pictures of adventures out in the wilds of Rim Country.
“The hope is to launch this year, gain some traction and understanding within the community that will carry into next year with more and more participation as time passes.
“In short, it is a fun way for our town to pick a month and celebrate the great things about Payson. “Hopefully the excitement is a perfect launch into another great summer!” wrote Klein in the email.
(1) comment
Interesting proclamation - after tripling park rentals, closing the pool and cancelling the Monster Mudder event. The town manager, with the consent of the majority of the council, has done his level best to keep Payson a pass trough rather than destination. Time for change.
